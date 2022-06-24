Jake Paul says Tommy Fury is the “toughest test” of his career but plans to “expose” the Brit

Jake Paul says he is taking a legit risk by fighting a real boxer when he faces Tommy Fury on August 6 in Madison Square Garden.

Paul and Fury are set to meet in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view in a highly-anticipated grudge match. The two are undefeated boxers and are massive on social media while the stakes are high as the loser’s career will take a big hit which is why Paul says this is such a big risk.

“All jokes aside, this is my toughest test yet. You guys wanted me to fight a real boxer, you guys have been tormenting me, day in and day out, fight a real boxer, fight a real boxer. The answer is, no f*****g problem,” Paul said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “As far as real boxers, this is as real as it gets. Tommy Fury comes from a bloodline of legendary fighters… Tommy Fury has been boxing since he was 12-years-old, gone through the amateurs, just mauled a 10-1 boxer, knocked him to the ground. The Fury name is just as infamous as the Mayweather’s. Their whole entire family all they know is box…

“I’m going into their territory, I’m going into their sport, Tommy’s been boxing since he was 12-years-old this is part of his blood, this is what he does on a daily basis… Tommy Fury is taller than me, he’s been boxing four times as long as me, he has longer arms than me and he has way more ring experience,” Paul added. “This is by far my toughest test yet, all jokes aside. I’m taking a very big step forward in my career.”

Jake Paul says he is also risking his legacy and boxing career by taking this fight as if he loses it may be over. However, he says that is what motivates him as he knows people want to see him lose but he has all the confidence in the world that he will not only beat Tommy Fury, but expose him.

“Basically, Tommy thinks he’s just as good of a fighter as Tyson. I will expose that, August 6, Madison Square Garden in New York City, in the mecca of boxing one of the most historic venues in the world,” Paul concluded.

Do you think Jake Paul will beat Tommy Fury in August?

