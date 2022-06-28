Tommy Fury denied entry to the U.S. due to his family’s ties to crime boss Daniel Kinahan

Tommy Fury has been denied entry into the U.S. due to his family’s ties to crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan is accused of running a massive drug and firearms trafficking operation in Europe. Kinahan is said to be on the run from the law and wanted posters have been posted in the U.S. asking the public for any information concerning his whereabouts.

The Fury family have a relationship with the said crime boss, as he helped found the MTK Global boxing promotions company who previously represented Tyson Fury. The U.S. have placed a travel ban on all fighters, managers and promoters who have ties to the fugitive.

Although Tommy Fury does not appear to have any personal connection to Kinahan, he was banned from travelling to the U.S. for a press conference in New York concerning his upcoming fight with Jake Paul.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Apparently Tyson Fury, Tommy’s half brother is rumoured to have a relationship with Daniel Kinahan and that relationship is what caused Tommy his no-entry status into the United States.

The Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul boxing match is to take place on August 6th at Madison Square Garden in New York. With the recent developments, it’s not looking good for Fury to be eligible to gain entry into the U.S. to make that fight.

Paul has won all 5 of his 5 fights, 4 of which were by knockout.

Tommy Fury has 8 wins, 0 losses to his credit and 4 of his wins came via knockout.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Tommy Fury posted a video following the incident at the airport saying:

“(I wanted to) come on here and set the record straight before anybody else tries to.

“Me and my team this morning arrived at Heathrow Airport ready for the press conference, ready to fly out.”

“And as soon as I entered the airport I got pulled to one side and I was told by the Homeland Security officer that was there that my ESTA had been denied and I wasn’t able to travel to the USA for a reason that I apparently know.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing, the boxer said:

“I can stand here and I say I’ve done absolutely nothing wrong and I have no clue why I’m not allowed to travel to the USA.”

“I’ve been training for a fight this whole time and that’s all I’ve been doing.”

“I have no clue why they would not allow me to travel today and neither does any of my team or my lawyers.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Finishing, Tommy Fury obviously confused and shocked at being denied entry said:

“So now I’m having to go to them trying to resolve it, and I’m in the middle of training.”

“I don’t know why this is happening today, it’s a massive shock to me and my whole team.”

“Obviously it is a matter that needs to be resolved.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“It’s government issues, it’s a lot bigger than the fight right now and I’m just trying to get it sorted.”

Time will tell, but as of right now the Tommy Fury vs Jake Paul fight looks like it’s in jeopardy.

Do you agree that the U.S. should ban anyone associated with Daniel Kinahan from entering the country? Are you looking forward to the Fury vs Paul boxing match?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below