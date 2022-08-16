Jake Paul reveals he’s returning in October with “big name” opponent: “The offer is out and it’s looking like we’re going to be able to get a deal done”

Jake Paul is inching closer to making his return to the boxing ring.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his knockout win over Tyron Woodley in December 2021. The former UFC welterweight champion took the pay-per-view outing on short notice. Paul was originally slated to face Tommy Fury, but ‘TNT’ withdrew.

Since that outing, the 25-year-old has had a pair of canceled returns. Paul was first slated to face Fury once again at Madison Square Garden this month. However, the Brit encountered issues getting into the country, causing the cancelation.

In turn, the YouTube star was booked to face Hasim Rahman Jr. at the event on August 6th. That fight, too, was canceled, with Paul blaming the heavyweight’s weight issues. In response, ‘Gold Blooded’ has stated the YouTube star was afraid of fighting him.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

After his canceled fights, Jake Paul is now aiming for a return in October. In an interview with UFC fighter Sean O’Malley, the 25-year-old revealed he’s in talks with a big name. He also stated the deal could be done soon.

The YouTuber didn’t reveal who his big-name opponent could be. However, he’s recently been linked to a showdown with a controversial kickboxer, Andrew Tate.

“I trained for like three months straight, and so it’s a little bit annoying to not get any reward off of it. I guess the reward is how much better I got in the gym, working in silence, and you know now all that work is going to be unleashed in my next fight. But we’re looking at an October date and have a pretty big-name opponent that we’re excited about. So the offer is out and it’s looking like we’re going to be able to get a deal done.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Who do you want to see Jake Paul fight next? Sound off in the comment section below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below