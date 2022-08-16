Dana White states winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz likely to receive next title shot: “Anything is possible”

UFC 279’s main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz now has stakes.

The two welterweight stars are set to collide at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, next month. The bout is an anticipated one, as there’s been a lot of talk about the matchup. The matchup will also be the last on the Stockton-slugger’s contract with the UFC.

This weekend, the welterweight title will be on the line in the main event of UFC 278. Titleholder Kamaru Usman looks to make yet another title defense against Leon Edwards. Now in fight week, it seems the winner has an idea of who they could fight next.

In an interview with The Underground, Dana White revealed the winners of the next two pay-per-view headliners will likely fight each other. The 53-year-old stated Khamzat Chimaev would likely receive a title shot with a win.

However, the UFC president also stated that Nate Diaz would likely get a title shot with a victory. Once again, White hit back at detractors of the contest and stated the fan-favorite is a tough matchup for ‘The Wolf’.

“I mean, obviously, if Nate beat Khamzat Chimaev, the No. 3 guy in the world, you’d have to look at Nate, too. Everybody’s talking … like that it’s impossible for Nate Diaz to win this fight. Nothing is impossible in fighting. Everything is possible.” (h/t The Underground)

Dana White continued, “Nate Diaz wanted this fight. It was either this fight or Francis Ngannou. This fight makes a lot more sense than Francis does. But, you know, for everybody to think that a veteran who’s as durable as Nate Diaz can’t win this fight is insane, so anything is possible. … You get out of the first two rounds and the fight gets interesting.”

