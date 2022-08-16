“Nobody has been able to do that to Dominick Cruz” – Brendan Schaub calls for Marlon Vera to receive a title shot

Brendan Schaub believes UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera deserves a crack at gold.

‘Chito’ is fresh off his showdown with Dominick Cruz at UFC San Diego last Saturday. In that outing, Vera scored a devastating knockout of ‘The Dominator’ in round four. The loss was only the second time that Cruz has been knocked out in his career.

Beyond that, the victory was the fourth in a row for the 29-year-old. Prior to the knockout, Vera had picked up victories over Rob Font, Frankie Edgar, and Davey Grant. Given his finishes of former champions, Brendan Schaub believes that the Ecuadorian deserves a title shot.

The fighter-turned-podcaster discussed the UFC San Diego main event on The Schaub Show. There, the former UFC heavyweight praised Marlon Vera’s performance. He also called for him to receive a title shot given his win over Dominick Cruz.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

However, Brendan Schaub acknowledged given the state of the bantamweight division, the shot may not come quickly. The champion, Aljamain Sterling, is set to face T.J. Dillashaw in October. Set for the undercard of that event is Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley.

“Beating Frankie Edgar, horrible KO over Frankie. Then, doing what nobody has been able to do to Dominick Cruz, I think he deserves a title shot. Only problem there is you’ll be waiting a hot second. You’ve got Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw fighting, maybe get the winner of that. But then you’ve got Petr Yan and freaking ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley fighting.”

Brendan Schaub continued, “…I would assume what happens with ‘Chito’, depending on what goes on with Sterling and Dillashaw fight, I would assume ‘Chito’ gets the winner of ‘Sugar’ Sean vs. Petr Yan… All I’m saying is, for my money, Petr Yan vs. ‘Chito’ has a goddamn ‘Fight of the Year’ written all over it.”

What do you think about Brendan Schaub’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below