x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » Bellator » Corey Anderson issues statement following loss to ...
MMA NewsBellatorCorey AndersonVadim Nemkov

Corey Anderson issues statement following loss to Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 288

Chris Taylor

Corey Anderson has issued a statement after suffering a decision loss to Vadim Nemkov in last night’s Bellator 288 main event.

Anderson (16-6, 1 NC) rematched Nemkov (16-2, 1 NC) yesterday evening in Chicago, this after an accidental foul saw their first fight end in a no contest.

Corey Anderson had earned his opportunity to fight for Bellator gold after scoring three-straight TKO victories over Melvin Manhoef, Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov and Ryan Bader.

Meanwhile, prior to his no contest with ‘Overtime’, Vadim Nemkov was coming off back-to-back title defenses over Julius Anglickas and Phil Davis. The 30-year-old Russian phenom had initially captured the promotions light heavyweight title with a second-round TKO victory over Ryan Bader at Bellator 244.

Vadim Nemkov, Corey Anderson, Bellator 288, Bellator

Saturday’s ‘Nemkov vs. Anderson’ rematch looked a lot different than their first fight. Vadim Nemkov scored a knockdown late in the opening round and was able to stuff all of Corey Anderson’s takedown attempts (16 total) throughout the course of the five-round affair. After twenty-five minutes of action, the Russian standout was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official Bellator 288 Result: Vadim Nemkov def. Corey Anderson by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46 x2)

Shortly following his disappointing setback in last night’s main event title fight, Anderson took to Twitter where he issued the following statement:

Man what a fun battle that was!! Fell short of the goal but had a blast in there going at it with the champ! Hold on to that strap, I appreciate all the love from the crowd! But as always, we will be back better than before on the next one! Thank you” @BellatorMMA! #neverquit

Who would you like to see Corey Anderson fight in his next Bellator MMA appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleDerrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac is OFF tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 fight card

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy