UFC Vegas 65 Results: Kennedy Nzechukwu TKO’s Ion Cutelaba (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 event is headlined by a light heavyweight contest featuring Kennedy Nzechukwu taking on Ion Cutelaba.

Cutelaba (16-9-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘The Hulk’ is coming off back-to-back submission losses to Ryan Spann and Johnny Walker in his most recent efforts. The Moldova native has gone just 1-4-1 over his past six UFC appearances.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3 MMA) was last seen in action this past July, where he scored a third-round TKO victory over Karl Roberson. That victory snapped a two-fight losing streak for the ‘African Savage’, as Kennedy had previously suffered setbacks to Jung Da-un and Nicolae Negumereanu.

Round one of tonight’s UFC Vegas 65 main event begins and Cutelaba lands some big overhands early and Nzechukwu is hurt. Cutelaba dives for a takedown and drags Nzechukwu to the canvas. Nzechukwu scrambles up to his feet but eats a heavy uppercut. He gets tripped down again and Cutelaba moves right into mount. Nzechukwu shrimping quickly and trying to scoot toward the cage. Cutelaba staying heavy but let’s Nzechukwu regain half guard. And now full guard. Ion Cutelaba posturing up and Kennedy Nzechukwu scrambles back up to his feet. Cutealaba right on the bodylock again. Nzechukwu turns into him and gets an underhook. Cutelaba with a hip toss to get back in top position. Nzechuwku escapes and the fighters are now battling in the clinch. Nzechuwku searching hard for his own takedown before the end of the round but doesn’t get it.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 65 headliner begins and Kennedy lands a nice left hand. Both men connect with hooks in tight. Nzechukwu lands a huge knee as Cutelaba ducks in. Cutelaba rocked and kicks him in the dick. Nzechukwu waves off the ref and he’s got Cutelaba on the ropes. Kennedy drops ‘The Hulk’. Ion gets back up but is swarmed on and the referee is forced to step in.

Official UFC Vegas 65 Result: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Ion Cutelaba via TKO at 2:02 of Round 2

