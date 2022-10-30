Jake Paul opens as big favorite for potential boxing match with Nate Diaz

Early betting odds for a potential showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have already surfaced.

BetOnline has posted those odds and Paul (-260) is a sizable betting favorite over Diaz (+200), but keep in mind a bout between the two hasn’t been made official. In fact, Diaz isn’t officially a free agent yet.

Jake Paul opens as a big favourite in a potential boxing match with Nate Diaz: Jake Paul -260 (5/13)

Nate Diaz +200 (2/1) (odds via @betonline_ag) 🥊 pic.twitter.com/qo4nUKn6ut — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 30, 2022

The betting odds come in after Paul’s unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva in a pro boxing match this past Saturday night. After the fight, Paul called for a clash with Diaz. Footage was captured of Diaz’s camp getting into an altercation with Paul’s team backstage ahead of the main event.

During an interview with MMAJunkie ahead of the Silva fight, Jake Paul admitted that he and Diaz have beef.

“I would be surprised if he actually was a free agent,” he stated. “I feel like Dana [White] has a way of tying these guys in, like hidden into the contract. That’s just how I feel about it, I don’t know if it’s true or not. But yeah, if he can actually become a free agent then I think that’s a cool fight. I would love to do that. I’m not overlooking Anderson Silva, but there’s beef between Nate Diaz and I.”

He continued, “He’s a big name. He went out with a bang, had an electric performance, and people are saying, ‘Oh, you’re fighting these retired MMA fighters.’ No I’m not. Anderson never retired and Nate Diaz left winning and he’s one of the baddest men on the planet. So what about fighting an active UFC fighter? What now? So that’s why I think that fight is interesting. Hopefully I get through Anderson, and hopefully Nate Diaz can get out of his contract and we’ll see if that makes sense.”

