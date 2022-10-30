Video | Backstage brawls breaks loose between Team Diaz and Team Paul

A backstage brawl between Team Diaz and Team Paul apparently broke loose at tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event in Arizona.

Jake Paul (5-0) is set to collide with former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva in tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view headliner.

‘The Problem Child’ is coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley last December which served as a rematch after he edged out a split decision win over ‘T-Wood’ back in August of 2021. Prior to that, the YouTube sensation had earned a TKO win over Ben Askren, a KO win over Nate Robinson, and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his boxing debut.

Meanwhile, Anderson Silva (3-1) transitioned into boxing shortly following his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ‘The Spider’ lost his pro boxing debut in 1998 and then picked up his first win in 2005 before focusing on MMA. After ending his UFC career, Silva scored a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and then knocked out Tito Ortiz last September.

Prior to tonight’s highly anticipated headliner, and shortly after Chris Avila’s unanimous decision victory, a backstage brawl broke loose between Team Diaz and Team Paul.

Check out footage of the incident below courtesy of @Cagesidepress on Twitter:

Something just popped off in the back between what looks like Nate Diaz and his team with possibly Jake Paul’s team. #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/A9FN2ba7c4 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) October 30, 2022

As seen above, drinks and punches were thrown, but it is not exactly known who all participated in the scuffle. BJPENN.com will keep you posted as more details become available.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the squared circle later this evening? Do you think the fight will go to the judges’ scorecads for decision? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

