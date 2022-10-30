Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva (Highlights)

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva collide in the headliner of tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event from Arizona.

The highly anticipated event takes place live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

‘The Problem Child’, 25, will enter the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, with 4 of those wins coming by knockout. Jake Paul (5-0) is coming off a KO win over Tyron Woodley last December which served as a rematch after he edged out a split decision win over ‘T-Wood’ back in August of 2021. Prior to that, the YouTube sensation had earned a TKO win over Ben Askren, a KO win over Nate Robinson, and a TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in his boxing debut.

Meanwhile, Anderson Silva (3-1) transitioned into boxing shortly following his release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. ‘The Spider’ lost his pro boxing debut in 1998 and then picked up his first win in 2005 before focusing on MMA. After ending his UFC career, Silva scored a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and then knocked out Tito Ortiz last September.

Round one of tonight’s ‘Paul vs Silva’ boxing match did not see a ton of action. ‘The Spider’ was able to land some sneaky shots, surprising Paul on a couple of occasions. With that said, Jake Paul landed the better volume of strikes.

Round two saw Anderson Silva start to put together some combinations. He even went as far as to drop his hands in an effort to taunt ‘The Problem Child.

Round three was another closely contested frame of action. Both men landed good strikes, but if felt like Anderson Silva was beginning to takeover.

no this is how you pump a jab pic.twitter.com/AamWKAmzQv — fire mma (@firemmatweets) October 30, 2022

Round four was another closely contested frame. It was the most action-packed round of the fight thus far and saw both men land significant strikes.

Steve Farhood has Jake Paul ahead after 4 #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/Zrg2UwT5To — FITE (@FiteTV) October 30, 2022

Silva closes out R4 strong pic.twitter.com/enwX7cmcF3 — fire mma (@firemmatweets) October 30, 2022

Round five and Anderson Silva picked up right where he ended round five. Good shots throughout the round while Jake Paul whiffed on a number of his punches.

Round six saw ‘The Spider’ take his foot off the gas a bit. Jake Paul put together the better shots until the late stages of the round, where Anderson Silva finished with a flurry.

Letting them hands fly to end the sixth #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/4qR63LIXHv — FITE (@FiteTV) October 30, 2022

Round seven saw ‘The Problem Child’ once again land the better volume of strikes. Anderson Silva likely needs a finish or a big eighth round in order to avoid losing this fight.

The eighth and final round and Jake Paul earns a knockdown. That likely just secured him the fight.

Official Result: Jake Paul def. Anderson Silva by unanimous decision (77-74, 78-73 x2)

Who would you like to see Paul face next following his victory over Silva this evening in Arizona? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

