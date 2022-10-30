x
MMA NewsCody GarbrandtTJ DillashawUFC

Cody Garbrandt calls for trilogy bout with bitter rival TJ Dillashaw: “EPO can’t save you anymore”

Fernando Quiles

Former UFC Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt has put TJ Dillashaw on blast over recent comments post-UFC 280.

Dillashaw’s recent title bout against Aljamain Sterling has been marred in controversy. It was quite clear early on in the fight that Dillashaw went into the bout with an injured shoulder. He was no match for Sterling due to the injury, and couldn’t really put up a fight.

During an interview with ESPN, Dillashaw claimed he defeated Garbrandt twice with similar shoulder issues (h/t MMAFighting).

“I’ve fought like this before,” Dillashaw said. “I knocked out Cody Garbrandt twice with two blown-out shoulders. My shoulders were both dislocating for that Garbrandt fight. Before that first Garbrandt fight, I tore my left shoulder on The Ultimate Fighter doing the coaches challenge.”

Garbrandt caught wind of Dillashaw’s comments and went off on his former Team Alpha Male teammate on Twitter.

“This dude is a bitch. 10 days before our first fight the UFC flew me to Las Vegas to get epidural shots in my back because I couldn’t even walk I didn’t make any excuses or cry about it after I lost this cheating bastard. Me vs TJ book that shit EPO can’t save you anymore.”

“And that’s why I asked for invasive testing during those camps. That I would even pay for it on my own but they didn’t even acknowledge it.”

“He couldn’t even walk to the corner on his own after the first round look up what EPO can do for you.”

Garbrandt suffered two finishing losses to Dillashaw, but “No Love” has insisted that his opponent had long been on performance-enhancing drugs. Dillashaw served a suspension after testing positive for EPO following his early 2019 loss to Henry Cejudo.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
