Jake Paul declares that Conor McGregor is “still scared” of him

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul declared on his social media that UFC superstar Conor McGregor is “still scared” of boxing him.

After scoring a devastating KO over Nate Robinson on the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., Paul has stated that he is dedicating his life to fighting and beating McGregor. For the last few weeks, he has trolled McGregor on social media and recently released a video trashing the Irishman and taking a shot at his partner. Paul continues to say that he wants to fight McGregor and for the most part McGregor continues to ignore his callouts.

On Monday, McGregor boasted on his Twitter that he and Donald Cerrone had the highest-selling pay-per-view of the year at UFC 246 back in January. Paul saw the messages and decided to take a shot at McGregor, insinuating that he is scared of fighting him.

Still scared of me https://t.co/XRwbGHRIxS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 22, 2020

UFC president Dana White has said McGregor vs. Paul will never happen, so at this point, this fight is just a dream matchup for Paul to fantasize about. He can call McGregor out as much as he wants, but unless McGregor gets the UFC’s permission to compete in a boxing match then this is just all a moot point. For now, White says the fight isn’t happening.

Having said that, you can’t completely discount the possibility of this fight happening one day in the future. After all, money talks, and if Paul and McGregor both agree that they can make big money for a fight against each other, then it could happen one day. But that is likely a year or two down the road as McGregor is committed to his MMA career right now as he takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on Fight Island in January.

Do you think we will ever see Jake Paul fight Conor McGregor?