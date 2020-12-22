Mike Jackson, former CM Punk opponent, reportedly set for UFC return against Dean Barry

Mike Jackson, one of the two men to fight pro wrestling legend CM Punk, is reportedly set to return to the UFC’s Octagon.

According to Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, Jackson has been tasked with welcoming Ireland’s Dean Barry to the Octagon. The fight will reportedly go down on January 20 on Fight Island.

Dean Barry’s UFC debut looks to be set. Per multiple sources, Barry and Mike Jackson—who last competed at UFC 225 and defeated CM Punk—have agreed to face each other on Jan. 20. — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) December 22, 2020

As Heck stated in his report, Jackson has not fought since UFC 225 in June, 2018, when he defeated Punk via comprehensive unanimous decision. That victory over the pro wrestler brought Jackson’s MMA record up to 1-1, as he was defeated by Mickey Gall in his pro debut.

In Barry, Jackson will take on a 28-year-old kickboxing transplant from Ireland’s famed Straight Blast Gym. Barry last fought in September, when he picked up a blistering first-round knockout victory over Abdulla Al Bousheiri at UAE Warriors 13. That win was preceded by another first-round win at the expense of Corey Samuels, which occured under the Titan FC banner. The Irishman currently sits at 3-1 as a pro, with all three of his wins coming by way of first-round knockout.

🎆I am proud to announce I have officially signed a Multi fight deal with the THE BIGGEST ORGANISATION IN THE UFC!!!🎇

My grandmother would of been so proud ❤️ God is good 🇮🇪 Im just the first of many amazing irish fighters on there way to the ufc 🇮🇪 Hope I make use proud. pic.twitter.com/qShIXYLCa9 — Dean Barry 🇮🇪 (@Deanbarry123) November 24, 2020

The January 20 UFC card on Fight Island will be topped by a welterweight scrap between Leon Edwards and Khamzat Chimaev. Here’s how the card looks with the addition of this Jackson vs. Barry fight.