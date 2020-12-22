Report | Jake Paul to box Ben Askren in March of 2021

Jake Paul and Ben Askren are set to box in March of next year.

In the lead-up to Paul’s fight against Nate Robinson, the YouTuber had called out Askren among several other UFC fighters. After Paul won, the callouts only increased and now, according to Chael Sonnen, the fight is happening.

. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word…. I’m was told “Ben then Dillion.” pic.twitter.com/evn9WdznoA — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 22, 2020

“@jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word. I was told Ben then Dillon,” Sonnen tweeted.

Immediately, many were skeptical if it was legit. Yet, BJPENN.com reached out to Ben Askren who seemingly confirmed the fight was happening. His hip is also doing much better, he revealed.

“I think so. He needs to get beat up,” Askren said to BJPENN.com.

Jake Paul, as mentioned, is coming off a knockout win over Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard. In January, the 23-year-old made his pro debut as he scored a first-round TKO win over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He also has one amateur boxing fight on the first Logan Paul vs. KSI fight card where he beat KSI’s younger brother, Deji by TKO.

Ben Askren, meanwhile, retired from MMA after his loss to Demian Maia last October and his need for hip surgery. During his MMA career, he was the Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion and was traded to the UFC in exchange for Demetrious Johnson. Inside the Octagon, he submitted Robbie Lawler but was then knocked out by Jorge Masvidal and submitted by Maia for his only two career losses.

If Paul and Askren do end up boxing it would be a massive fight. Paul has made it clear he wants to start fighting real fighters and “Funky” is just that. Whether or not this will actually come to fruition is to be seen, but it appears it is on track to happen in March of next year.

12/21/2020