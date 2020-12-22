UFC confirms return to Fight Island with stacked “triple header week”

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that his promotion will return to Fight Island—Yas Island in Abu Dhabi—in January of the New Year.

While this is not exactly new information, the UFC had not made the plan official until Tuesday, when White shared a promotional poster for the first three events back on Fight Island, which will all go down in the same week.

Dana white just announced UFC 257 will officially take place on fight Island pic.twitter.com/vIKNkHhCp4 — Noah Lang (@noahmattlang) December 22, 2020

The UFC’s return to Abu Dhabi will begin with the UFC Fight Island 7 card. That event will be topped by a featherweight fight between former champ Max Holloway and rising contender Calvin Kattar, and feature appearances from fighters like Sara McMann, Julianna Pena, Santiago Ponzinibbio and Li Jingliang.

UFC Fight Island 7

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Sara McMann vs. Julianna Pena

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

Mike Grundy vs. Nik Lentz

Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon

Jacob Kilburn vs. Austin Lingo

Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Carlos Felipe vs. Justin Tafa

Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic

Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Bethe Correia vs. Wu Yanan

Christian Aguilera vs. Warlley Alves

Omari Akhmedov vs. Tom Breese

Ramazan Emeev vs. David Zawada

Next up will the UFC Fight Island 8 card, which will be topped by a welterweight fight between No. 3-ranked contender Leon Edwards, and rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. The card will also feature the UFC debut of Francisco Figueiredo, the brother of UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

UFC Fight Island 8

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Viviane Araujo vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Francisco Figueredo vs. Jerome Rivera

Next up on Fight Island is UFC 257, a pay-per-view blockbuster that will be topped by a lightweight rematch between former two-division champ Conor McGregor and former interim champ Dustin Poirier.

UFC 257 on Jan. 23

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

Andre Muniz vs. Andrew Sanchez

Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye

Marcin Prachnio vs. Khalil Rountree

Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez

Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares

Ottman Azaitar vs. Matt Frevola

Shane Burgos vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Arman Tsarukyan

