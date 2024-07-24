Conor McGregor continues to mock Khabib Nurmagomedov after reports surface that bailiffs have seized a fleet of his luxury cars

By Susan Cox - July 24, 2024

Conor McGregor is continuing to mock Khabib Nurmagomedov after reports surfaced that bailiffs have seized a fleet of his luxury cars.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

The undefeated former UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov (29-0), retired from MMA in January of 2021 to focus on his family.

It has recently been reported that ‘The Eagle’ owes Russia millions in unpaid taxes.

‘Mash.ru’ is claiming that bailiffs are now in the process of seizing Khabib’s properties and assets in Dagestan. Apparently, those assets include a $900,000.00 fleet of luxury cars, including a Ferrari California T and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT S.

Conor McGregor seemingly has no sympathy for the Russian or his tax issues.

McGregor took to ‘X‘ to retweet the following video with the caption:

“Meanwhile McGregor”

The video features the Irishman singing and loving life while driving his speedboat.

The bitter feud between Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-divisional champion Conor McGregor is well known in MMA.

The two fighters met in October of 2018 at UFC 229, where it was Nurmagomedov defeating McGregor by submission.

In a previous statement posted to ‘X‘, McGregor addressed Nurmagomedov saying:

“Broke and on the run. If you see him, tell him push-ups for cash. I heard he (Khabib Nurmagomedov) is now a porta potty in Dubai.”

Meanwhile, McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not fought in the Octagon since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) at UFC 264.

The Irishman was scheduled to fight opposing TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) this past June at UFC 303 but had to pull out due to injury.

Although recently indicating to the press that his foot is fully healed and he’s ready to fight Chandler at welterweight, the UFC has not confirmed when that will in fact happen.

What do you think of McGregor taunting Nurmagomedov? Do you believe the Irishman will indeed get back in the Octagon this year?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

