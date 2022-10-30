Le’Veon Bell issues statement following decision loss to Uriah Hall

Free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a loss against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he’s all class in defeat.

Bell and Hall shared the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night. This was Bell’s first pro boxing match, although he scored a knockout victory over fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout back in September.

- Advertisement -

This go-around in the boxing ring, Bell ended up dropping a decision to Hall. Bell had his moments, but he simply got hit with more power shots throughout the fight. After the fight, Le’Veon Bell took to his Twitter account to react to the loss.

I didn’t get the W, but I worked so hard to make it here … def not the last time you’ll see me in the ring, I just gotta get better … in my first pro fight, I fought a legit monster! much respect to Uriah Hall .. great warrior, it was an honor to share the ring with him tonight — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) October 30, 2022

- Advertisement -

“I didn’t get the W, but I worked so hard to make it here … def not the last time you’ll see me in the ring, I just gotta get better … in my first pro fight, I fought a legit monster! much respect to Uriah Hall .. great warrior, it was an honor to share the ring with him tonight.”

This was also Hall’s first pro boxing match. Prior to the fight with Bell, he was last seen sharing the Octagon with Andre Muniz under the UFC banner. He lost the fight via unanimous decision and announced his retirement from MMA competition just a few weeks later.

After his victory over Bell, Hall called out Jake Paul, who defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision in the main event. Paul currently has his sights set on longtime MMA veteran Nate Diaz.

- Advertisement -