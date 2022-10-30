Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride.

Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.

- Advertisement -

During his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani, Anderson Silva expressed his belief that the judges got the winner right.

- Advertisement -

“No, no, no, I think the judges did it right,” Silva said. “Listen, it’s tough to come inside here and fight with young kids, and I try to do my best. I train hard every day and Jake is better than me today. I don’t have nothing to say bad about my opponent.”

“The Spider” went on to make it clear that he isn’t done with combat sports. He even revealed what’s in store for the immediate future.

“Absolutely,” Silva said. “Nobody can stop except God. You know, now I go back to home and I go to Dubai to do jiu-jitsu tournament.”

Paul has improved his pro boxing record to 6-0, while Silva falls to 3-2. This was the second time Paul has gone the distance in his pro boxing career. After defeating Silva, Paul called out longtime MMA veteran Nate Diaz and super-middleweight world champion Canelo Alvarez.

- Advertisement -

The Diaz callout certainly makes sense at this point in time. Diaz was seen on footage having an altercation with members of Paul’s camp backstage. Paul claimed that Diaz left the arena early.

- Advertisement -