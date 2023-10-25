Tommy Fury confirms plans for Jake Paul rematch, slams KSI’s appeal: “Load of s*it, he lost”

Tommy Fury is done with KSI, but is down to face Jake Paul in the boxing ring once again.

‘TNT’ and ‘The Nightmare’ met on a DAZN pay-per-view main event earlier this month. Despite Tommy Fury entering the boxing match as a heavy favorite, he got much more than he expected from KSI. However, the fight was far from an exciting one, getting bashed by the likes of Jake Paul on social media.

In the end, it was Tommy Fury who retained his undefeated record by majority decision. The result was a controversial one, with KSI quickly announcing his intention to appeal the result. Post-fight, it was revealed that an incorrect announcement turned the result into a unanimous decision win instead.

Following the defeat, KSI called for a rematch with Tommy Fury. However, it seems that he won’t get his wish granted, as ‘TNT’ has instead targeted a rematch with Jake Paul. The undefeated boxer discussed his future plans in a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans.

“Load of s*it, it was a load of s*it,” Tommy Fury stated, reacting to KSI’s appeal after his decision loss earlier this month. “He lost fair and square, it was what it was. They’ve already changed it to unanimous in my favor so, good appeal mate! I came to fight, and he was getting instructed by his corner to hold me. One guy came to fight, the other guy didn’t so that’s the way it turned out like it did… We knew he was never going to stand and trade with me, so that’s probably the right tactics.”

He continued, “… I am the only fight for Jake Paul. Me and Jake Paul are dance partners, and he knows that himself. Me and him will always make a good fight, always make a big fight. So whatever he’s doing, I’m sure me and him will meet again one day.”

