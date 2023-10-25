Tommy Fury confirms plans for Jake Paul rematch, slams KSI’s appeal: “Load of s*it, he lost”

By Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023

Tommy Fury is done with KSI, but is down to face Jake Paul in the boxing ring once again.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury

‘TNT’ and ‘The Nightmare’ met on a DAZN pay-per-view main event earlier this month. Despite Tommy Fury entering the boxing match as a heavy favorite, he got much more than he expected from KSI. However, the fight was far from an exciting one, getting bashed by the likes of Jake Paul on social media.

In the end, it was Tommy Fury who retained his undefeated record by majority decision. The result was a controversial one, with KSI quickly announcing his intention to appeal the result. Post-fight, it was revealed that an incorrect announcement turned the result into a unanimous decision win instead.

Following the defeat, KSI called for a rematch with Tommy Fury. However, it seems that he won’t get his wish granted, as ‘TNT’ has instead targeted a rematch with Jake Paul. The undefeated boxer discussed his future plans in a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans.

RELATED: LOGAN PAUL REJECTS MMA REMATCH WITH DILLON DANIS: “HE DOESN’T DESERVE THE PLATFORM”

KSI and Tommy Fury

Image via: @KSI on Instagram.

“Load of s*it, it was a load of s*it,” Tommy Fury stated, reacting to KSI’s appeal after his decision loss earlier this month. “He lost fair and square, it was what it was. They’ve already changed it to unanimous in my favor so, good appeal mate! I came to fight, and he was getting instructed by his corner to hold me. One guy came to fight, the other guy didn’t so that’s the way it turned out like it did… We knew he was never going to stand and trade with me, so that’s probably the right tactics.”

He continued, “… I am the only fight for Jake Paul. Me and Jake Paul are dance partners, and he knows that himself. Me and him will always make a good fight, always make a big fight. So whatever he’s doing, I’m sure me and him will meet again one day.”

What do you make of these comments from Tommy Fury? Do you have any interest in seeing a rematch with Jake Paul or KSI?

Related

Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis trashes VADA testing after Logan Paul’s results come back negative: “Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention”

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury

WATCH | Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have animated faceoff just days away from fight

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had an animated faceoff just two days away from their boxing match.

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder expresses interest in Power Slap after attending live event: “I think I got a career in it”

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has expressed his interest in a potential Power Slap career in the future.

Alistair Overeem
Boxing News

Alistair Overeem predicts first-round knockout for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: "Shock the world"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023

Alistair Overeem is backing Francis Ngannou in his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury reveals why there isn't a rematch clause for his fight against Francis Ngannou

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Tyson Fury doesn’t have a rematch clause in the contract for his bout against Francis Ngannou on Saturday.

Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul pegs Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos as the “most important” boxing event of weekend

Susan Cox - October 25, 2023
Tyson Fury and Alexander Volkanovski
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury sends Alexander Volkanovski support after loss to Islam Makhachev: "Get back in there and kick ass!"

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2023

Tyson Fury has sent Alexander Volkanovski some support after his loss at UFC 294.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury explains why he thinks Francis Ngannou is more dangerous than Oleksandr Usyk

Cole Shelton - October 24, 2023

Tyson Fury believes Francis Ngannou is more of a dangerous opponent than Oleksandr Usyk will be.

KSI vs Tommy Fury
KSI

Report | KSI vs. Tommy Fury event did a fraction of the PPV buys initially reported

Susan Cox - October 24, 2023

The KSI vs. Tommy Fury event apparently did a fraction of the PPV buys initially reported.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou unbothered by criticism ahead of Tyson Fury clash: "I don't care, it's my show man!"

Josh Evanoff - October 23, 2023

Francis Ngannou doesn’t really care about what critics think ahead of his boxing debut against Tyson Fury.