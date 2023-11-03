Robert Whittaker apologizes for his reaction to Islam Makhachev knocking out Alexander Volkanovski

By Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

Robert Whittaker is apologizing for his reaction to Islam Makhachev knocking out Alexander Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker

UFC 294 took place on October 21st and saw Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA) take on Alexander Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) in the lightweight main event.

The result was a KO victory for Makhachev at 3:06 of Round 1.

Fans and fellow fighters alike gave Makhachev credit for not only defeating Volkanovski at UFC 294, but also for defeating him back in February of this year at UFC 284.

Prior to UFC 294, Robert Whittaker believed that Alexander Volkanovski had won the first fight with Islam Makhachev (even though judges ruled otherwise) and predicted he would defeat Islam on the 21st of October (even though ‘The Great’ was stepping up on short notice).

It was on a recent episode of his ‘MMAArcade’ podcast that Robert Whittaker apologized to not just the fans of the show but also directly to Makhachev for unintentionally not giving him the credit he was due after such an impressive victory:

“I just want to address it. I’m sorry if I underplayed Makhachev’s achievements in beating Volk the way he did. That was not what I intended to do even if that’s how I made it sound. I’m sorry for that, but not really to you guys, to him because I don’t want him seeing it and feeling like that.”

Continuing, Whittaker said:

“Well, I am a little bit to you guys. Now, I actually spoke to Johnny (his co-host) after the episode and was like ‘Hey Johnny, was I too harsh on Volk?’ because I thought I was a bit harsh on Volk to be honest.”

“But, you guys just made me well aware that I was not too harsh on Volk, that I was going down with him on my shield as well.”

Concluding, Robert Whittaker gave Islam Makhachev his due diligence (h/t MMANews):

“I do not take anything away from the way Makhachev did to take on the newcomer, to take on a guy that gave him such a hard time in his first fight, to have such performance, to adapt to the changing opponents. To do what he did that night, unbelievable.”  

What do you think of ‘The Reaper’ apologizing for underplaying Makhachev’s performance at UFC 294?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Robert Whittaker UFC

Related

Vinc Pichel, UFC

Vinc Pichel says he "decided to take away" Ismael Bonfim's "ability to fight and make money" after the Brazilian missed weight

Cole Shelton - November 3, 2023
Vinc Pichel
UFC

Two fights nixed from UFC São Paulo following botched weight cuts

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

Two fights have been nixed from UFC São Paulo following botched weight cuts.

Edson Barboza, Paul Felder
UFC

Photos | Edson Barboza shares wild facial transformation following war with Sodiq Yusuff

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

Edson Barboza is sharing his wild facial transformation following his war with Sodiq Yusuff.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White
Francis Ngannou

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

The UFC CEO, Dana White, has reacted to the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury boxing match.

UFC Fight Night 231, UFC Sao Paulo, Jailton Almeida, Derrick Lewis, UFC, Results
UFC

UFC Fight Night 231: ‘Almeida vs. Lewis’ Weigh-in Results - 4 Fighters Miss Weight

Susan Cox - November 3, 2023

UFC Fight Night 231 weigh-ins took place today at the UFC host hotel in Sao Paulo.

Jamahal Hill, UFC

Former UFC Champion Jamahal Hill shares his take on the top 5 boxers in MMA

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023
Justin Gaethje
Justin Gaethje

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch rejects notion that Islam Makhachev would “run through” Justin Gaethje: “I wouldn't be that surprised if Gaethje knocked him out”

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

Sean O’Malley’s head coach Tim Welch has rejected the idea that Islam Makhachev would run through Justin Gaethje.

CM Punk
Mickey Gall

Unsealed UFC lawsuit documents reveal CM Punk’s payday for Octagon debut

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2023

As per recently unsealed Zuffa documents, CM Punk received a big payday for his Octagon debut back in 2016.

Jailton Almeida
UFC

Jailton Almeida reveals plan to call out Ciryl Gane after he beats Derrick Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

Jailton Almeida already has a name in mind should he beat Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo.

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis
Jailton Almeida

Pro fighters make their picks for Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Cole Shelton - November 2, 2023

In the main event of UFC Sao Paulo, heavyweight contenders collide as Jailton Almeida takes on Derrick Lewis. Heading into the fight, Almeida is a massive -530 favorite while ‘The Black Beast’ is a +360 underdog on FanDuel.