Jake Paul gives dismal update on fighter’s union talks with Anderson Silva: “Near impossible”

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva aren’t having an easy time creating a fighter’s union.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Spider’ faced off last October on Showtime pay-per-view. The Brazilian entered the contest off wins over Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In the build to the contest, Jake Paul made Anderson Silva a bet. That bet was if the YouTuber won, the MMA legend would have to help him create a union.

For the last few years, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been vocal about his issues with the UFC. Jake Paul has slammed the company on the front of fighter pay. As well as the lack of health insurance for their competitors, and more. Last October, following Anderson Silva’s decision loss, the former champion revealed his plans to help his foe with the fighter’s union.

However, it hasn’t been an easy process, as Jake Paul has revealed. ‘The Problem Child’ was asked about the potential union coming to fruition in an interview with MMA Mania. There, Jake Paul revealed that Anderson Silva is helping him with the task, but it’s much more work than expected.

“We’ve been working on it nonstop behind the scenes. It’s just, how can I say this, damn near impossible to figure this one out,” Jake Paul stated in the interview. “It’s difficult. Very very difficult and we’re not shying away because of that. But it takes a lot of people, a lot of brains, a lot of money that we are funding, and a lot of time, a lot of thought. So, really we’ve been chugging along this whole entire time behind the scenes and making slow progress more and more every day.”

He continued, “But definitely this is a big three, four-year thing, it doesn’t happen overnight. So we’ve been working, and fingers crossed man. I think it’s going to be great for the combat sports world in general and change the history of fighters being treated terribly.”

What do you make of these comments from Jake Paul? What do you make of his efforts with Anderson Silva?