Jake Paul gives dismal update on fighter’s union talks with Anderson Silva: “Near impossible”

By Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2023

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva aren’t having an easy time creating a fighter’s union.

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.

‘The Problem Child’ and ‘The Spider’ faced off last October on Showtime pay-per-view. The Brazilian entered the contest off wins over Tito Ortiz and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In the build to the contest, Jake Paul made Anderson Silva a bet. That bet was if the YouTuber won, the MMA legend would have to help him create a union.

For the last few years, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been vocal about his issues with the UFC. Jake Paul has slammed the company on the front of fighter pay. As well as the lack of health insurance for their competitors, and more. Last October, following Anderson Silva’s decision loss, the former champion revealed his plans to help his foe with the fighter’s union.

However, it hasn’t been an easy process, as Jake Paul has revealed. ‘The Problem Child’ was asked about the potential union coming to fruition in an interview with MMA Mania. There, Jake Paul revealed that Anderson Silva is helping him with the task, but it’s much more work than expected.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI REFLECTS ON DEEP BRIAN ORTEGA GUILLOTINE CHOKE: “HIS ARMS WILL GAS OUT OR I DIE”

Anderson Silva Jake Paul

(via Esther Lin/Showtime)

“We’ve been working on it nonstop behind the scenes. It’s just, how can I say this, damn near impossible to figure this one out,” Jake Paul stated in the interview. “It’s difficult. Very very difficult and we’re not shying away because of that. But it takes a lot of people, a lot of brains, a lot of money that we are funding, and a lot of time, a lot of thought. So, really we’ve been chugging along this whole entire time behind the scenes and making slow progress more and more every day.”

He continued, “But definitely this is a big three, four-year thing, it doesn’t happen overnight. So we’ve been working, and fingers crossed man. I think it’s going to be great for the combat sports world in general and change the history of fighters being treated terribly.”

What do you make of these comments from Jake Paul? What do you make of his efforts with Anderson Silva?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Anderson Silva Boxing News Jake Paul

Related

Esquiva Falcao, Nate Diaz, Boxing

Chris Avila refutes Esquiva Falcao’s claim that Nate Diaz “looked like he was dying” during sparring session: “That guy got f**ked up”

Harry Kettle - June 26, 2023
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez signs three-fight $100 million dollar deal with PBC ahead of September return against Jermall Charlo

Josh Evanoff - June 23, 2023

Super-middleweight boxing champion Canelo Alvarez is set to face Jermall Charlo on September 16th.

Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Eddie Hearn reveals Francis Ngannou's boxing debut could come on the same night as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder

Josh Evanoff - June 22, 2023

Francis Ngannou might make his boxing debut on the same card as Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan

Tyson Fury blames “little sh*tbag” Joe Rogan for Jon Jones fight rumors: “There was never talk of me saying I was going to go in a cage with Jon”

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

Tyson Fury has hit out at Joe Rogan for kickstarting talk of a fight between himself and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens
Jeremy Stephens

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

UFC veterans Chris Avila and Jeremy Stephens have been added to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz.

Anderson Silva Jake Paul

Anderson Silva confirms he's "working on" MMA fighter union with Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - June 21, 2023
John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

John Gotti III reveals Floyd Mayweather rematch is targeted for October: "It was the most googled thing in the whole world"

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

Believe it or not, John Gotti III vs. Floyd Mayweather 2 is somehow on the table.

Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn labels Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz a mismatch: "You can see people hit pads and you know"

Josh Evanoff - June 21, 2023

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz will be competitive.

Mark Coleman and Montell Griffin
Mark Coleman

Mark Coleman to face former champion Montell Griffin in boxing debut in October

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Former UFC heavyweight champion Mark Coleman is set to face Montell Griffin in October.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou slams UFC's willingness to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury: "Everything is about how to take down Ngannou"

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023

Francis Ngannou seemingly doesn’t care for the UFC’s attempt to make Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury.