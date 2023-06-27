Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos added to UFC Singapore in August

By Josh Evanoff - June 27, 2023

UFC women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos have been booked for August.

Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos.

‘Cold Blooded’ has been out of the cage since her clash with Jessica Andrade in February. That bout was the biggest test of her career to date, and she passed with flying colors. Erin Blanchfield wound up securing a second-round submission win and quickly called for a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko.

However, the following month, ‘The Bullet’ lost to Alexa Grasso, ending her title reign. The two are now booked to face off in September, but that leaves Erin Blanchfield sitting on the sidelines. While she previously called to face Julianna Pena at bantamweight, she’s now been booked against Taila Santos.

The two women’s strawweight contenders are now slated to clash in August. The news of the fight between Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos was first broken by Freak MMA on Instagram. For the Brazilian, the bout will be her first in over a year, having been out of action since UFC 275 last June. There, she faced Valentina Shevchenko.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL GIVES DISMAL UPDATE ON FIGHTER’S UNION TALKS WITH ANDERSON SILVA: “NEAR IMPOSSIBLE”

Taila Santos, Valentina Shevchenko, UFC 275

The Brazilian gave the women’s flyweight champion the toughest battle of her reign to that point. Taila Santos scored multiple takedowns in the early rounds of the contest, but a broken orbital in the third round ended that momentum. The champion wound up retaining the gold in Singapore by split decision.

Taila Santos will now return to Singapore to face Erin Blanchfield. This fight announcement continues to build an already stacked event. The August UFC Singapore event is slated to be headlined by Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie. Furthermore, a high-profile rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann has also been added to the card.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do ya got? Erin Blanchfield or Taila Santos?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Erin Blanchfield Taila Santos UFC

Related

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis praises "incredible champion" Israel Adesanya but doesn't think he's the middleweight GOAT

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev says there’s a “90 percent” chance he fights Kamaru Usman next: “There was no other match. It’s just him”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev is saying there is a ’90 percent’ chance he will fight former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next.

Michael-Chandler-Conor-McGregor
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler remains confident that he will still end up fighting Conor McGregor: “I don’t think he wants to stain his legacy”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

Michael Chandler remains confident that he will indeed end up fighting former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Dricus Du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis says he “manhandled” UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in previous training sessions

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis is saying he ‘manhandled’ UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya in previous training sessions.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling says Sean O’Malley is undeserving of title fight: “I’ve got the resume”

Susan Cox - June 27, 2023

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling says Sean O’Malley is undeserving of a title fight.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 128, UFC Vegas 76

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 128 with Max Griffin, Grant Dawson, and Blagoy Ivanov

Cole Shelton - June 27, 2023
Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reacts to recent footage of Alex Pereira being tailed at Walmart: “I wish the guy tried”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023

UFC champion Israel Adesanya has reacted to the footage of rival Alex Pereira being tailed by a Walmart employee.

Aljamain Sterling Henry Cejudo (1)
Henry Cejudo

Aljamain Sterling shares advice to Marlon Vera ahead of his UFC 292 fight with Henry Cejudo

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023

Aljamain Sterling has given Marlon Vera some advice ahead of his proposed UFC 292 showdown with Henry Cejudo.

Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett
Ilia Topuria

Daniel Cormier heaps praise on undefeated UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria: “He is the evolution of mixed martial arts”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has praised Ilia Topuria as a breakout star at featherweight following his win over the weekend.

Elon Musk and Georges St-Pierre
Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk accepts training offer from former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre: “Let’s do it”

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2023

Elon Musk has seemingly accepted a training offer from former UFC champion Georges St-Pierre for his rumored fight with Mark Zuckerberg.