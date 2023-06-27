Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos added to UFC Singapore in August

UFC women’s flyweight contenders Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos have been booked for August.

‘Cold Blooded’ has been out of the cage since her clash with Jessica Andrade in February. That bout was the biggest test of her career to date, and she passed with flying colors. Erin Blanchfield wound up securing a second-round submission win and quickly called for a title shot against Valentina Shevchenko.

However, the following month, ‘The Bullet’ lost to Alexa Grasso, ending her title reign. The two are now booked to face off in September, but that leaves Erin Blanchfield sitting on the sidelines. While she previously called to face Julianna Pena at bantamweight, she’s now been booked against Taila Santos.

The two women’s strawweight contenders are now slated to clash in August. The news of the fight between Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos was first broken by Freak MMA on Instagram. For the Brazilian, the bout will be her first in over a year, having been out of action since UFC 275 last June. There, she faced Valentina Shevchenko.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL GIVES DISMAL UPDATE ON FIGHTER’S UNION TALKS WITH ANDERSON SILVA: “NEAR IMPOSSIBLE”

The Brazilian gave the women’s flyweight champion the toughest battle of her reign to that point. Taila Santos scored multiple takedowns in the early rounds of the contest, but a broken orbital in the third round ended that momentum. The champion wound up retaining the gold in Singapore by split decision.

Taila Santos will now return to Singapore to face Erin Blanchfield. This fight announcement continues to build an already stacked event. The August UFC Singapore event is slated to be headlined by Max Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie. Furthermore, a high-profile rematch between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann has also been added to the card.

What do you make of this fight announcement? Who do ya got? Erin Blanchfield or Taila Santos?