Sean O’Malley reveals the likely opponent for his first title defense

Sean O’Malley knows who he wants to fight in his first title defense.

O’Malley is set to fight Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title in the main event of UFC 292 on August 19 in Boston. Although Sterling is the betting favorite and many think he will emerge victorious, O’Malley has been vocal that he will not only win but KO the champ.

“I am a sniper, when Aljo walks forward his awkwardness is effective in MMA,” Sean O’Malley said about the matchup. “You’ve gotta give it to him because you watch him strike and you’re like, ‘What the hell is he doing?’ But look what he’s done. So, his awkwardness is effective, but I think it will be the downfall of him because I am a sniper… You can’t walk forward like that with me and cross your feet with your chin in the air because I will find it, and I will find it often. I’m not saying I’m gonna go out there and one-shot him, put his lights out in the first. I just believe that I will hit him over and over and over again to where he will fall.”

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen responds to haters telling him Umar Nurmagomedov is going to smash him.

With Sean O’Malley being confident he will KO Aljamain Sterling to become the new bantamweight champion, he already knows who will be next in line. Although the winner of Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov could potentially earn a title shot, ‘Suga’ says his first title defense will be against the winner of Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Vera. ‘Triple C’ and ‘Chito’ of course meet on same night as Sterling and O’Malley.

“Cory ain’t getting the f*****g title shot next,” O’Malley said. “If Chito wins. Henry versus Chito (winner). I’ll pick and choose after (beating Sterling),” O’Malley said on his podcast the Timbosugarshow.

It shouldn’t be a surprise to hear Sean O’Malley want the winner of Cejudo vs. Vera as he has called both of them out. Of course, O’Malley and Vera fought in 2020 with ‘Chito’ winning by TKO, so a rematch between them for the belt would be massive.