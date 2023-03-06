Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul 2 being eyed for July

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul could be meeting sooner than expected.

‘TNT’ and ‘The Problem Child’ collided on ESPN pay-per-view last month in Saudi Arabia. While it was the first time the two had met in the ring, there was nearly two years worth of trash talk heading into the matchup. The two had been booked on two prior occasions, with the British star withdrawing from both.

However, it was the former Love Island star who got the last laugh on fight night. Fury used his jab and lengthy reach to outbox the undefeated YouTuber. In the final round, Paul scored a pivotal knockdown but was unable to close the show. Fury wound up surviving after the knockdown and won by split-decision.

Following the event, Jake Paul revealed his intention to face Tommy Fury again. Prior the bout, the YouTuber revealed that he had a one-way rematch clause, and he intended to use it. However, some cast doubt on if the two would fight next, as Eddie Hearn recently advised Paul to face KSI next instead.

It appears that won’t be the case. As first reported by Mike Coppinger of ESPN Ringside, Paul and Fury are eyeing a rematch for July. As of now, it’s not clear what date, or where the two could fight next.

However, there’s a good chance that the bout falls in Saudi Arabia once again. As previously reported, Fury has had trouble with gaining entry to the United States over the last year. The reason being his brother, Tyson, being tied to Irish mobster Daniel Kinahan.

With Tommy Fury still unable to gain entry to the United States, it seems he’ll likely be fighting Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia, or the U.K. next. Regardless of where the bout takes place, it’ll likely once again gain fans’ attention. Last week, it was reported that the bout did over 500,000 pay-per-view buys, although Paul later alleged it was higher than that.

