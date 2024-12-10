Jake Paul takes aim at Tommy Fury after he expresses interest in rematch: “You have ZERO credibility”

Jake Paul doesn’t seem interested in a rematch with Tommy Fury.

After Fury pulled out of his boxing match against Darren Till in January, he called out Paul for a rematch of their 2023 fight which the Brit won by split decision.

“I just woke up and seen Logan Paul talk on his podcast yet again about how I don’t want to fight Jake and that I’m running scared. I’ve seen Jake tweeting the other day about how he offered me X, Y and Z on Netflix. I just want to say that no one’s running from that fight,” Fury said in a video on his social media. “I beat you once already, I handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square. I can give you a second loss, that’s not a problem, but let’s talk some serious numbers. If you want to get in touch, you know where I am.”

Following Tommy Fury expressing interest in the rematch, Jake Paul took to social media to blast the Brit.

What an absolute muppet. Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility. I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN and still can’t call a shot without your dad GTFOH… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 10, 2024

Despite Tommy Fury being Jake Paul’s lone career loss, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer doesn’t seem to care about avenging that defeat.