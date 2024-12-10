Jake Paul takes aim at Tommy Fury after he expresses interest in rematch: “You have ZERO credibility”

By Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

Jake Paul doesn’t seem interested in a rematch with Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul, Tommy Fury

After Fury pulled out of his boxing match against Darren Till in January, he called out Paul for a rematch of their 2023 fight which the Brit won by split decision.

“I just woke up and seen Logan Paul talk on his podcast yet again about how I don’t want to fight Jake and that I’m running scared. I’ve seen Jake tweeting the other day about how he offered me X, Y and Z on Netflix. I just want to say that no one’s running from that fight,” Fury said in a video on his social media. “I beat you once already, I handed you your first loss. The minute you stepped up and fought a real boxer, you lost fair and square. I can give you a second loss, that’s not a problem, but let’s talk some serious numbers. If you want to get in touch, you know where I am.”

Following Tommy Fury expressing interest in the rematch, Jake Paul took to social media to blast the Brit.

“What an absolute muppet. Buddy you just pulled out of a fight for the 3rd time. You have ZERO credibility. I offered you $8M dollars and you ran away from it. And now you got dumped by Molly, getting sued by DAZN and still can’t call a shot without your dad GTFOH,” Paul wrote on X.

Despite Tommy Fury being Jake Paul’s lone career loss, the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer doesn’t seem to care about avenging that defeat.

Jake Paul interested in boxing Canelo Alvarez

Part of the reason why Jake Paul isn’t interested in rematching Tommy Fury is due to him wanting to box Canelo Alvarez.

Paul has talked about wanting to box Alvarez for quite some time and now after beating Mike Tyson, he believes it could happen.

“It’s Canelo. This moment will prove I’m the face of boxing, the largest attraction and me vs. Canelo at 200lb for the cruiserweight championship of the world is the biggest fight, arguably even bigger than me vs. Tyson, and it makes so much sense,” Paul said, via The Mirror. “Canelo is on his way out. He’s going to want a payday and I want to show the world all the stuff I’ve been talking about beating Canelo is actually true and I’ll have the biggest upset in the history of boxing. We’ll fight to really see who is the face because after this event, I’m going to be claiming it.”

Jake Paul is 11-1 as a pro and coming off a win over Mike Tyson. He has notable wins over Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

