Michael Bisping rips into Jake Paul during social media rant

UFC commentator Michael Bisping doesn’t appear to be the biggest fan of YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

As we know, Michael Bisping is considered to be a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career, which includes capturing UFC gold. On the flip side, the aforementioned Jake Paul is also a big name in the combat sports sphere, largely due to some of his more high profile boxing wins.

Alas, despite Paul’s financial success, he certainly hasn’t won everybody over. Instead, many actively want to see him lose whenever he heads into the ring. Others, however, are just quite critical of him, including Michael Bisping.

During a recent exchange on X, Bisping didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on ‘The Problem Child’.