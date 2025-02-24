Michael Bisping rips into Jake Paul during social media rant

By Harry Kettle - February 24, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping doesn’t appear to be the biggest fan of YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul.

Michael Bisping, Jake Paul

As we know, Michael Bisping is considered to be a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career, which includes capturing UFC gold. On the flip side, the aforementioned Jake Paul is also a big name in the combat sports sphere, largely due to some of his more high profile boxing wins.

RELATED: Michael Bisping torches Jake Paul for his reaction to Canelo Alvarez fight talks fizzling out

Alas, despite Paul’s financial success, he certainly hasn’t won everybody over. Instead, many actively want to see him lose whenever he heads into the ring. Others, however, are just quite critical of him, including Michael Bisping.

During a recent exchange on X, Bisping didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on ‘The Problem Child’.

Sorry to say it but you’re incorrect.
He portrays himself as a fighter but in reality he’s a business man and not a “fighter” by any stretch. Can’t fault him for that. We all wanna make money.
But He preys on older legends that are Way past their prime. A real fighter doesn’t… https://t.co/o05ePu8iwM

— michael (@bisping) February 23, 2025

Bisping slams Paul

“Sorry to say it but you’re incorrect. He portrays himself as a fighter but in reality he’s a business man and not a “fighter” by any stretch. Can’t fault him for that. We all wanna make money.

“But He preys on older legends that are Way past their prime. A real fighter doesn’t know they’re gonna win and they don’t cherry pick fights. They take fights they know they might lose. That’s what’s exciting and inspiring to the average man. Not beating someone way past it at least 20 years younger. That’s coward s***.”

Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Jake Paul Michael Bisping

Related

Alexander Volkanovski

Michael Bisping explains how Alexander Volkanovski benefits from Ilia Topuria's UFC title vacancy

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025
Henry Cejudo Michael Bisping
UFC

UFC legend goes off on referees for weak stance on eye pokes following Song Yadong vs. Henry Cejudo debacle

Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has seen enough of MMA officials not taking action against eye pokes following the highly discussed conclusion to UFC Seattle.

Leon Edwards
Michael Bisping

Leon Edwards entering 'nightmare situation' with short notice fight against Sean Brady, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles - February 21, 2025

One UFC legend believes Leon Edwards could be walking into a bad situation with the Sean Brady fight.

Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, Boxing
Daniel Dubois

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole official after Daniel Dubois withdraws due to illness

Josh Evanoff - February 20, 2025

Joseph Parker will meet rising heavyweight contender Martin Bakole after IBF champion Daniel Dubois withdrew earlier today.

Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois

Daniel Dubois ruled out of IBF title fight against Joseph Parker (Report)

Fernando Quiles - February 20, 2025

Daniel Dubois will not be putting his IBF gold at stake against Joseph Parker this weekend.

Alexander Volkanovski

Michael Bisping makes bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski's next UFC fight

Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025
Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev isn't afraid of Ilia Topuria, says UFC Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles - February 18, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer says that Islam Makhachev has no fear of fighting Ilia Topuria.

Jared Cannonier punches Gregory Rodrigues
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping suggests familiar foe as Jared Cannonier's next opponent following UFC Vegas 102 win

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

Michael Bisping is playing a bit of UFC matchmaker and he thinks he has the perfect opponent for Jared Cannonier.

Francis Ngannou Down
Daniel Cormier

UFC legend shares major concern for Francis Ngannou's potential return to boxing

Fernando Quiles - February 16, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer has his concerns if Francis Ngannou returns to the boxing ring.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Deontay Wilder

Francis Ngannou confirms return to the boxing ring, targets Deontay Wilder: "I know I hit harder"

Josh Evanoff - February 14, 2025

PFL heavyweight Francis Ngannou wants a boxing match with Deontay Wilder.