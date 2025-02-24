Michael Bisping rips into Jake Paul during social media rant
UFC commentator Michael Bisping doesn’t appear to be the biggest fan of YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul.
As we know, Michael Bisping is considered to be a legend in the world of mixed martial arts. He’s achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career, which includes capturing UFC gold. On the flip side, the aforementioned Jake Paul is also a big name in the combat sports sphere, largely due to some of his more high profile boxing wins.
RELATED: Michael Bisping torches Jake Paul for his reaction to Canelo Alvarez fight talks fizzling out
Alas, despite Paul’s financial success, he certainly hasn’t won everybody over. Instead, many actively want to see him lose whenever he heads into the ring. Others, however, are just quite critical of him, including Michael Bisping.
During a recent exchange on X, Bisping didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on ‘The Problem Child’.
Sorry to say it but you’re incorrect.
He portrays himself as a fighter but in reality he’s a business man and not a “fighter” by any stretch. Can’t fault him for that. We all wanna make money.
But He preys on older legends that are Way past their prime. A real fighter doesn’t… https://t.co/o05ePu8iwM
— michael (@bisping) February 23, 2025
Bisping slams Paul
“Sorry to say it but you’re incorrect. He portrays himself as a fighter but in reality he’s a business man and not a “fighter” by any stretch. Can’t fault him for that. We all wanna make money.
“But He preys on older legends that are Way past their prime. A real fighter doesn’t know they’re gonna win and they don’t cherry pick fights. They take fights they know they might lose. That’s what’s exciting and inspiring to the average man. Not beating someone way past it at least 20 years younger. That’s coward s***.”
Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Jake Paul Michael Bisping