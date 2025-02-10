Michael Bisping torches Jake Paul for his reaction to Canelo Alvarez fight talks fizzling out

By Fernando Quiles - February 10, 2025

Michael Bisping has heard of enough of Jake Paul.

Michael Bisping Jake Paul

Paul has been in the headlines again after talks of a mega showdown with boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez fell apart. “The Problem Child” claimed that both men had agreed to the bout and even revealed what he said was going to be the official poster for the fight. Alvarez ended up pivoting and signing a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, which excludes the fight with Paul.

While Paul has been hurling ducking accusations Alvarez’s way, Bisping has grown tired of the polarizing figure.

Michael Bisping Says Jake Paul is Making a Fool of Himself

Michael Bisping is aware of the videos Jake Paul has made taking aim at Canelo Alvarez and he’s seen enough. In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer went off on “The Problem Child.”

“Jake Paul is at it again making an absolute fool out of himself,” Bisping said. “Calling out Canelo Alvarez, making videos, dancing around in a sombrero with his shirt off. Paying absolutely no respect and saying that Canelo Alvarez is ducking him and showing contracts and apparently they were all signed to fight, but then he’s terrified and he’s gone off to Saudi Arabia and he’s selling his soul and all the rest of it. Shut the hell up, Jake Paul.”

Bisping wasn’t done there, as he called Paul’s legitimacy as a pro boxer into question.

“I am very glad that Canelo Alvarez will not be gracing the ring, stepping into the squared circle with that imposter, with that fake, with that wannabe,” Bisping continued. “Jake Paul has been a tremendous businessman, ok? He is not a fighter.”

Now that he’s out of the Canelo sweepstakes, Paul will need to figure out his next move. Whether he’ll look to face a legitimate boxer in his prime, or go for another far older opponent remains to be seen.

