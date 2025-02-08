Jake Paul tears into Canelo Alvarez after boxing superfight falls through

Paul goes after Canelo

“Oh, Canelo, you puta. Time to expose him,” Paul said. “So, we had a signed contract to fight. Here, you can see Canelo’s signature and my signature to the right. Claiming he’s not fighting Youtubers? Bullsh*t. Look at the poster. We were announcing Tuesday, Feb. 11. Claiming he fights real fighters, but he fighting Crawford, a 135-pound fighter, and running from a real fighter like David Benavidez, you b*tch.

“The truth is, you can be bought. You’re a money-hungry squirrel chasing your next nut. The truth is, the sportswashing shady characters are paying you hundreds of millions of dollars to stop our fight from happening because they couldn’t fathom the fact that they can’t create a bigger fight than me and you. Al Haymon has made you hundreds of millions of dollars, and you turned your back on him for this check.

“Disloyal. And you were begging to do this fight on pay-per-view, but I have loyalty. Loyalty to Netflix, doing the biggest numbers. You call me a Youtuber, but you’ve never had a boxing match as big as mine.”

“Remember you told my team that your daughter came home and asked if you were fighting Jake Paul? She was all excited. You said that was the first time your daughter’s ever asked you about a fight. You’re screwing over all your Mexican fans by doing your fights in Saudi. It just shows what type of person you are.

“I promise you one thing Canelo: any fight that you do this year, mine will be bigger. So, go f*ck off to your boss, you Ring Magazine employee. You pink and orange b*tch. And oh, fix that herpe on your lip you dirty puta.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie