Alex Pereira laughs off talk of a boxing match against Jake Paul: “I’m on a different level”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has no interest in boxing Jake Paul.

‘Poatan’ is currently preparing for his return to the cage. Set for next month in Las Vegas, Alex Pereira will face rising contender Magomed Ankalaev. The bout will be the Brazilian’s first, since scoring a bloody stoppage win over Khalil Rountree last October. Around the time of that bout, Pereira was publicly discussing a bout against Jake Paul.

For his part, ‘The Problem Child’ hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson in November. Before facing ‘Iron Mike’, Jake Paul called out the reigning UFC light-heavyweight champion. While no fight between the two was ever signed, Alex Pereira showed interest in the contest on social media.

However, the Brazilian has moved on from that bout. In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Alex Pereira was asked about a potential boxing match against Jake Paul. While ‘Poatan’ still seeks fights with the likes of Oleksandr Usyk, he no longer has any interest in facing ‘The Problem Child’.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira rejects fight against Jake Paul

According to the UFC light-heavyweight champion, he’s just on a different level than Jake Paul. Alex Pereira can maybe see himself facing the YouTuber-turned-boxer in an exhibition one day, but that’s it. As far as professional boxing goes, don’t expect to see ‘Poatan’ in the ring with Paul.

“I think that was more for the media, for the hype.” Alex Pereira stated in the interview, discussing a possible bout against Jake Paul. “I don’t necessarily know if that makes a lot of sense. Maybe for an exhibition match or something like that. But honestly, I’m on another level, granted he is a boxer now. He’s a guy that trains boxing but I just feel like I’m on a different level. (h/t Bloody Elbow)

He continued, “I like that [idea of boxing Usyk] a lot. I have obviously mentioned before my desire to box one day and I’d like to face the champion so I think that’s the fight that would make sense if I were to go and box. But, if he’s no longer the champion, then what makes sense is for me to do a fight where it’s champion vs. champion.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul?