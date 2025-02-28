Alex Pereira laughs off talk of a boxing match against Jake Paul: “I’m on a different level”

By Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has no interest in boxing Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira

‘Poatan’ is currently preparing for his return to the cage. Set for next month in Las Vegas, Alex Pereira will face rising contender Magomed Ankalaev. The bout will be the Brazilian’s first, since scoring a bloody stoppage win over Khalil Rountree last October. Around the time of that bout, Pereira was publicly discussing a bout against Jake Paul.

For his part, ‘The Problem Child’ hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision victory over Mike Tyson in November. Before facing ‘Iron Mike’, Jake Paul called out the reigning UFC light-heavyweight champion. While no fight between the two was ever signed, Alex Pereira showed interest in the contest on social media.

However, the Brazilian has moved on from that bout. In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Alex Pereira was asked about a potential boxing match against Jake Paul. While ‘Poatan’ still seeks fights with the likes of Oleksandr Usyk, he no longer has any interest in facing ‘The Problem Child’.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER REVEALS RETIREMENT FIGHT IS TARGETED FOR THIS SUMMER IN NEW ORLEANS: “IT WOULD BE INCREDIBLE”

Alex Pereira

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira rejects fight against Jake Paul

According to the UFC light-heavyweight champion, he’s just on a different level than Jake Paul. Alex Pereira can maybe see himself facing the YouTuber-turned-boxer in an exhibition one day, but that’s it. As far as professional boxing goes, don’t expect to see ‘Poatan’ in the ring with Paul.

“I think that was more for the media, for the hype.” Alex Pereira stated in the interview, discussing a possible bout against Jake Paul. “I don’t necessarily know if that makes a lot of sense. Maybe for an exhibition match or something like that. But honestly, I’m on another level, granted he is a boxer now. He’s a guy that trains boxing but I just feel like I’m on a different level. (h/t Bloody Elbow)

He continued, “I like that [idea of boxing Usyk] a lot. I have obviously mentioned before my desire to box one day and I’d like to face the champion so I think that’s the fight that would make sense if I were to go and box. But, if he’s no longer the champion, then what makes sense is for me to do a fight where it’s champion vs. champion.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jake Paul UFC

Related

Tony Ferguson, Dillon Danis

GFL announces 'legendary' matchup between Tony Ferguson and Dillon Danis

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2025
Austen Lane
UFC

Austen Lane expecting a "bloody war" against Mario Pinto at UFC Vegas 103: "We can both throw leather"

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2025

Austen Lane wasn’t sure if he was going to get another fight in the UFC.

Tito Ortiz
UFC

Tito Ortiz approves the FBI's plan to have the UFC train field agents: "I think it's a brilliant idea!"

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

Former light-heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz wants to see the FBI and Kash Patel work with the UFC.

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko welcomes superfight with Zhang Weili following UFC 315: "Why not?"

Josh Evanoff - February 28, 2025

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is down for a superfight against Zhang Weili.

Belal Muhammad press conference
UFC

Belal Muhammad wants to "smack around" Dricus Du Plessis even if he loses to Khamzat Chimaev next

Cole Shelton - February 28, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad wants to smack around Dricus Du Plessis whether he is the champion or not.

Manel Kape, UFC, MMA, Demetrious Johnson

Top UFC flyweight Manel Kape found BJJ “very gay” when he first started

BJ Penn Staff - February 28, 2025
UFC weigh-in scale
UFC

UFC Vegas 103 Weigh-in Results: Two fights canceled, main event fighters make weight

Fernando Quiles - February 28, 2025

UFC Vegas 103 takes place this Saturday, but two previously scheduled fights are now off following the weigh-ins.

Justin Gaethje
UFC

UFC 313: Could Justin Gaethje secure another lightweight title shot?

Fernando Quiles - February 28, 2025

Justin Gaethje believes a win at UFC 313 could grant him another title fight.

Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena Staredown
Jack Della Maddalena

Ex-UFC champion says Belal Muhammad faces 'different threat' against Jack Della Maddalena

Fernando Quiles - February 28, 2025

Belal Muhammad may not have such an easy time against Jack Della Maddalena, says one former UFC champion.

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev
Ilia Topuria

Henry Cejudo believes Ilia Topuria should get Islam Makhachev title fight

Harry Kettle - February 28, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes Ilia Topuria should receive a UFC lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev in his first fight at 155 pounds.