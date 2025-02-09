Dana White reacts to Canelo Alvarez ditching Jake Paul fight in favor of Riyadh Season

By Fernando Quiles - February 9, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has shared his take on Canelo Alvarez ditching the Jake Paul fight in favor of Riyadh Season.

Canelo Alvarez

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger initially reported that Alvarez vs. Paul was close to being finalized. Things quickly changed within 24 hours after it was announced by Turki Alalshikh that the Mexican star signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season, and that does not include a fight with “The Problem Child.”

White has chimed in on the deal that has taken the boxing world by storm.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL TEARS INTO CANELO ALVAREZ AFTER BOXING SUPERFIGHT FALLS THROUGH

Dana White Talks “Different Levels” in Canelo-Saudi Arabia Deal

During the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Canelo Alvarez being swayed from the Jake Paul deal. The UFC boss doesn’t seem too surprised (via MMAFighting).

“Listen, they control the sport of boxing right now,” White said about the team running the show in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t think it’s hard for them to steal anybody from anybody.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of that deal but I’m sure it’s not too hard to steal somebody away from [Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions] to Saudi. Totally different levels. Not even the same universe of levels.”

Canelo is expected to face William Scull this May. If the top boxing superstar emerges victorious, he’ll be on his way to a mega fight with Terence Crawford in September. Alvarez would then have two more fights in the deal.

One thing is apparent, and this is Turki Alalshikh doesn’t appear interested in entertaining the Jake Paul matchup. In fact, Turki suggested that Paul fight Mr. Beast for the title of YouTube. He also joked that Paul should wait until Canelo is 60 before fighting him.

Paul has fired shots at Alvarez, hurling ducking accusations. He also said that Alvarez was easily bought out by Saudi Arabia money. With the massive Canelo fight now off the table, Paul will have to consider what his options will be next. It would’ve been the most lucrative fight in “The Problem Child’s” pro boxing career by far.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Canelo Alvarez Jake Paul

Related

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul poster

Jake Paul tears into Canelo Alvarez after boxing superfight falls through

Harry Kettle - February 8, 2025
Amir Khan, KSI
Boxing News

Retired boxing star Amir Khan names his price for rumored KSI fight: "I am my own boss now"

Josh Evanoff - February 7, 2025

Former boxing champion Amir Khan has opened up on a potential fight with KSI.

Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Promoter says Canelo Alvarez only boxes "real fighters" after Jake Paul bout fizzles

Cole Shelton - February 7, 2025

Canelo Alvarez will no longer be boxing Jake Paul as the bout fizzled just as the fight was close to happening.

Jake Paul Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul accuses Canelo Alvarez of ducking after fight talks fizzle out: 'I'm the new face of boxing'

Fernando Quiles - February 7, 2025

It looks like we won’t be getting Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul after all, and “The Problem Child” is not happy.

Canelo Alvarez, Jake Paul, Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford now off, Mexican boxer instead targets Jake Paul

Josh Evanoff - February 6, 2025

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is now off, as the boxing superstar has now targeted Jake Paul.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul

Logan Paul shares his side of recent run-in with Conor McGregor: "He was cracked out!"

Josh Evanoff - February 4, 2025
KSI vs. Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing poster
Dillon Danis

KSI vs. Dillon Danis announced for Misfits Boxing card this spring in Manchester

Fernando Quiles - February 4, 2025

A boxing match between KSI and Dillon Danis has been made official.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul poster
Canelo Alvarez

REPORT | Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul boxing match agreed to for Cinco De Mayo

Josh Evanoff - February 3, 2025

According to a recent report, Canelo Alvarez and Jake Paul will meet in the boxing ring later this year.

Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford deal finalized, megafight set for September in Las Vegas

Josh Evanoff - February 3, 2025

Champions Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will meet in a boxing ring later this year in Las Vegas.

David Benavidez Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez

David Benavidez explains how Canelo Alvarez's refusal to fight him serves as motivation

Fernando Quiles - February 2, 2025

David Benavidez believes Canelo Alvarez is showing fans just how dangerous he is by not fighting him.