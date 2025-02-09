Dana White reacts to Canelo Alvarez ditching Jake Paul fight in favor of Riyadh Season

Dana White Talks “Different Levels” in Canelo-Saudi Arabia Deal

During the UFC 312 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about Canelo Alvarez being swayed from the Jake Paul deal. The UFC boss doesn’t seem too surprised (via MMAFighting).

“Listen, they control the sport of boxing right now,” White said about the team running the show in Saudi Arabia. “I don’t think it’s hard for them to steal anybody from anybody.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of that deal but I’m sure it’s not too hard to steal somebody away from [Jake Paul and Most Valuable Promotions] to Saudi. Totally different levels. Not even the same universe of levels.”

Canelo is expected to face William Scull this May. If the top boxing superstar emerges victorious, he’ll be on his way to a mega fight with Terence Crawford in September. Alvarez would then have two more fights in the deal.

One thing is apparent, and this is Turki Alalshikh doesn’t appear interested in entertaining the Jake Paul matchup. In fact, Turki suggested that Paul fight Mr. Beast for the title of YouTube. He also joked that Paul should wait until Canelo is 60 before fighting him.

Paul has fired shots at Alvarez, hurling ducking accusations. He also said that Alvarez was easily bought out by Saudi Arabia money. With the massive Canelo fight now off the table, Paul will have to consider what his options will be next. It would’ve been the most lucrative fight in “The Problem Child’s” pro boxing career by far.