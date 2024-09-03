Merab Dvalishvili responds to Dana White’s criticism of leaked head cut ahead of UFC 306

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili has responded to Dana White’s harsh rhetoric about his decision to show off a nasty head cut on social media.

Dvalishvili will face UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in the UFC 306 main event on September 14 in Las Vegas. The event marks the first major sporting event held at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Ahead of UFC 306, Dvalishvili gave MMA fans a brief scare when he shared footage of him getting a head cut stitched up on his social media pages. The post infuriated White, who called Dvalishvili “next-level stupid” for sharing it.

Dvalishvili then shared another post days later, showing him removing his stitches in an unorthodox fashion. This, too, irked White and the matchmakers.

While Dvalishvili says he’s 100 percent healthy heading into UFC 306, he was surprised by White’s reaction to his posts.