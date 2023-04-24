Jake Paul blasts Conor McGregor for picking Nate Diaz to defeat him in August boxing match: “Just drink the rest of your life away”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has again blasted former UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since February, when he faced Tommy Fury. The bout was the biggest test of the YouTuber’s career thus far, and he came up just short. While Paul was able to score an eighth-round knockdown, it wasn’t enough to put away ‘TNT’, as the British prospect later won by split decision.

While the YouTuber-turned-boxer reportedly planned to face Tommy Fury again, he’s instead shifted his focus. Earlier this month, Paul announced that he would fight Nate Diaz on August 5th, on DAZN pay-per-view. The two have teased that they would clash for months, even nearly getting into a brawl last October.

While Jake Paul is a sizeable betting favorite as of now, Conor McGregor doesn’t believe he will win. ‘The Notorious’ was recently asked about the boxing match on Twitter, where he picked his former rival to win. McGregor picked Diaz to be victorious, as he added that his former foe would slap the head off of Paul.

It hasn’t taken long for the YouTuber-turned-boxer to respond. Taking to Twitter himself, Paul stated that he would finish Diaz in their August clash. Furthermore, he extended an invitation to McGregor to box him on the undercard of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2. The Irishman has previously offered to help book the rematch in Ireland.

However, Paul doesn’t believe that the former dual-weight UFC champion will accept his challenge. Since beginning his boxing career in 2018, the YouTuber has repeatedly called out Conor McGregor, to no avail.

Im a better boxer than you Connor and will do what you couldn’t and knock Nate out. After Nate let’s box as the co main event same night as Katie Taylor VS. Amanda Serrano in Dublin. But since you’re not your own boss you will hide behind Dana or just drink the rest of your life… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 23, 2023

“Im a better boxer than you Connor and will do what you couldn’t and knock Nate out. After Nate let’s box as the co main event same night as Katie Taylor VS. Amanda Serrano in Dublin. But since you’re not your own boss you will hide behind Dana or just drink the rest of your life away. August 5th you will see.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!