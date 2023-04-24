search
Conor McGregor Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Jake Paul blasts Conor McGregor for picking Nate Diaz to defeat him in August boxing match: “Just drink the rest of your life away”

By Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has again blasted former UFC champion, Conor McGregor.

‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since February, when he faced Tommy Fury. The bout was the biggest test of the YouTuber’s career thus far, and he came up just short. While Paul was able to score an eighth-round knockdown, it wasn’t enough to put away ‘TNT’, as the British prospect later won by split decision.

While the YouTuber-turned-boxer reportedly planned to face Tommy Fury again, he’s instead shifted his focus. Earlier this month, Paul announced that he would fight Nate Diaz on August 5th, on DAZN pay-per-view. The two have teased that they would clash for months, even nearly getting into a brawl last October.

While Jake Paul is a sizeable betting favorite as of now, Conor McGregor doesn’t believe he will win. ‘The Notorious’ was recently asked about the boxing match on Twitter, where he picked his former rival to win. McGregor picked Diaz to be victorious, as he added that his former foe would slap the head off of Paul.

It hasn’t taken long for the YouTuber-turned-boxer to respond. Taking to Twitter himself, Paul stated that he would finish Diaz in their August clash. Furthermore, he extended an invitation to McGregor to box him on the undercard of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2. The Irishman has previously offered to help book the rematch in Ireland.

However, Paul doesn’t believe that the former dual-weight UFC champion will accept his challenge. Since beginning his boxing career in 2018, the YouTuber has repeatedly called out Conor McGregor, to no avail.

“Im a better boxer than you Connor and will do what you couldn’t and knock Nate out. After Nate let’s box as the co main event same night as Katie Taylor VS. Amanda Serrano in Dublin. But since you’re not your own boss you will hide behind Dana or just drink the rest of your life away. August 5th you will see.”
What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Conor McGregor, Max Holloway

Max Holloway willing to move to welterweight for rematch with Conor McGregor: "We can do UFC 1 rules and just show up"

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz charged with second-degree battery, New Orleans Police issue arrest warrant

Josh Evanoff - April 24, 2023

Former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz has been charged with second-degree battery stemming from a brawl over the weekend. The Stockton native has been out of action since a submission win over Tony Ferguson in […]

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor shares bold prediction for upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match

Jeffrey Walter - April 23, 2023

Former UFC “champ champ” Conor McGregor has shared a bold prediction for the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match. Diaz and Paul are set to square off in an eight-round – 185lbs boxing […]

Conor McGregor Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Conor McGregor has words of encouragement for Ryan Garcia following KO loss to Gervonta Davis: "You're the future of this game"

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

UFC megastar Conor McGregor believes the Ryan Garcia story is far from over. Garcia went one-on-one with Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a high-profile fight between two bright undefeated boxing stars. “Tank” struck early, flooring an […]

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor
Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor reacts to Nate Diaz’s street fight in New Orleans: “Lovely little knee to the body”

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

UFC megastar Conor McGregor has been tickled by Nate Diaz’s recent scuffle on Bourbon Street. McGregor and Diaz have been known to hurl barbs at one another, but they’ve also shown mutual respect. It’s the […]

Nate Diaz

Logan Paul lookalike claims Nate Diaz scuffle left him with a head injury (Video)

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

Jake Paul, Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Logan and Jake Paul mock Nate Diaz following his street fight in New Orleans (Video)

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

Logan Paul and Jake Paul poked fun at Nate Diaz over a recent incident on Bourbon Street. Diaz attended the Misfits Boxing 6 card, which was held inside the XULA Convocation Center in New Orleans, […]

Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, UFC 246
Donald Cowboy Cerrone

Conor McGregor reminiscences over UFC 246 knockout of Donald Cerrone: "Listen to the breaks"

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

Ahead of his return, former UFC champion Conor McGregor has decided to reminiscence. ‘The Notorious’ is slated to return to the octagon later this year against Michael Chandler. While the fight date, and even the […]

Curtis Blaydes Francis Ngannou
Curtis Blaydes

Curtis Blaydes explains why he believes Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing compared to Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

Curtis Blaydes has explained why he thinks former opponent Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing than Conor McGregor did. This weekend, Curtis Blaydes will take on Sergei Pavlovich in a blockbuster heavyweight collision. […]

Nate Diaz

Bobby Green believes Nate Diaz is even better at boxing than MMA - expects him to 'expose' Jake Paul

Andrew Whitelaw - April 19, 2023

Bobby Green is a big believer in Nate Diaz and his boxing skillset. The Stockton legend recently fought out his contract in the UFC and signed off with a a submission win over Tony Ferguson […]