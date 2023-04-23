Conor McGregor has words of encouragement for Ryan Garcia following KO loss to Gervonta Davis: “You’re the future of this game”

Conor McGregor Uplifts Ryan Garcia

When “KingRy” arrived at his dressing room after the fight, he was greeted by Conor McGregor, who offered him words of wisdom.

‼️ Conor McGregor giving support to Ryan Garcia in his dressing room after the Gervonta Davis defeat: "I wanna see it again, and I wanna see it with no rehydration clause." [🎥 @RyanGarcia] pic.twitter.com/OtBlehNBjM — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 23, 2023

“He’s 1-0 on ya,” McGregor said. “You are the two biggest names in the division. I wanna to see it again and I wanna see it again now, and I wanna see it with no rehydration clause, seriously. Mate, all the respect in the world to you. You’re the future. You’re the future of this game. I’m watching you all the way. Wish you all the best.”

Garcia’s pro boxing record drops to 23-1. “KingRy” told media members that he plans to move up to the 140-pound division (h/t ClutchPoints.com).

“I got in with one of the best, but I’ll feel much stronger at 140,” Garcia said. “I’m going to go up and fight the top fighters at 140, and that’s what I plan to do. … I feel like I’m still a big attraction in the sport, and I feel moving up to 140, whoever I fight is going to be big.

“It’s going to be exciting to see where our careers go.”

Garcia also said he’s still eyeing a rematch with “Tank” Davis at some point down the road.