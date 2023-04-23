search
Conor McGregor Ryan Garcia

Conor McGregor has words of encouragement for Ryan Garcia following KO loss to Gervonta Davis: “You’re the future of this game”

By Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023
UFC megastar Conor McGregor believes the Ryan Garcia story is far from over.

Garcia went one-on-one with Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a high-profile fight between two bright undefeated boxing stars. “Tank” struck early, flooring an overzealous Garcia in the second round. “KingRy” appeared to be tentative after being dropped and his hooks lacked the force that fight fans had grown accustomed to seeing from him. Davis took his time before forcing Garcia to take a knee after delivering a beautiful body shot in the seventh round. Garcia couldn’t beat the 10-count and “Tank” Davis improved his pro boxing record to 29-0.

Conor McGregor Uplifts Ryan Garcia

When “KingRy” arrived at his dressing room after the fight, he was greeted by Conor McGregor, who offered him words of wisdom.

“He’s 1-0 on ya,” McGregor said. “You are the two biggest names in the division. I wanna to see it again and I wanna see it again now, and I wanna see it with no rehydration clause, seriously. Mate, all the respect in the world to you. You’re the future. You’re the future of this game. I’m watching you all the way. Wish you all the best.”

Garcia’s pro boxing record drops to 23-1. “KingRy” told media members that he plans to move up to the 140-pound division (h/t ClutchPoints.com).

“I got in with one of the best, but I’ll feel much stronger at 140,” Garcia said. “I’m going to go up and fight the top fighters at 140, and that’s what I plan to do. … I feel like I’m still a big attraction in the sport, and I feel moving up to 140, whoever I fight is going to be big.

“It’s going to be exciting to see where our careers go.”

Garcia also said he’s still eyeing a rematch with “Tank” Davis at some point down the road.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

