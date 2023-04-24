search
Conor McGregor Jake Paul Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor shares bold prediction for upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match

By Jeffrey Walter - April 23, 2023
Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing

Former UFC “champ champ” Conor McGregor has shared a bold prediction for the upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul boxing match.

Diaz and Paul are set to square off in an eight-round – 185lbs boxing match on August 5th, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

The bout will mark Nate’s professional boxing debut, while Paul (6-1 Boxing) will be looking to rebound from his first career defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury.

While several pro fighters are on the fence about Diaz’s chances against Paul, that is not the case when it comes to Nate’s former UFC opponent Conor McGregor.

‘Notorious’ shared the following prediction for ‘Diaz vs. Paul’ during a recent interview with Inside Fighting:

“I think Nate Diaz slaps the head off him (Jake Paul), and I look forward to seeing it!”

Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is of course preparing to square off with Michael Chandler inside of the Octagon later this summer.

The Irish star has not competed in combat sports since suffering a broken leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

Despite his longstanding rivalry with Diaz, McGregor is clearly hoping his former foe can humble the often outspoken ‘Problem Child’ of boxing in Jake Paul.

Both Nate and Conor have shared their respective desires to eventually have a rubber match. Diaz won the pairs first encounter via second-round submission at UFC 196, while McGregor edged out a majority decision win in their rematch at UFC 202.

Are you surprised that Conor McGregor is backing Nate Diaz in his upcoming boxing debut against Jake Paul? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

