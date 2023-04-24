Ryan Garcia claims he had a “mole” in his camp that provided information to Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia says he had a mole in his fight camp.

Garcia took on Gervonta Davis in a highly-anticipated matchup on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ‘Tank’ won the scrap by seventh-round knockout, this after landing a body shot that left ‘King Ry’ unable to continue. The body shot was timed perfectly but Garcia claims the only reason Davis knew to throw it was because of a mole in his camp.

“Actually, sad I had a mole in my camp. Like wtf that’s crazy but thank God it’s brought to light now,” Garcia wrote in a new deleted Instagram story. “Also, didn’t mean for that to come off as an excuse or anything. I lost, period. I’ll come back but I’m just shocked that part of my team crossed me, someone close to me. Unbelievable. But it’s a testimony that you must be aware of everyone.”

The news is also interesting as before the fight, Davis said he was confident he would hurt Garcia to the body as he heard ‘King Ry’ had issues with body shots in camp.

“He got hurt to the body before. He thinks I don’t know that. It wasn’t in a fight. Ask him. Let him know that I know he got hurt to the body. Word gets around real fast,” Davis said to FightHype.

As of right now, Ryan Garcia hasn’t said who the mole was, but there is no question he will be changing his camp around following the loss. Whether or not the mole also played a role in Gervonta Davis throwing the body shot is also uncertain, but ‘Tank’ landed a perfect punch to the liver.

With the loss, Garcia fell to 23-1 as a professional. He also says his plan is to move up to 140lbs after fighting Davis, as at 136lbs he felt rather weak.

What do you make of Ryan Garcia claiming he had a mole in his camp?