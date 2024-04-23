Coach John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor is looking “super slick” ahead of comeback fight at UFC 303

Head coach John Kavanagh has said that Conor McGregor is looking slick ahead of his comeback fight at UFC 303.

At UFC 303 this summer, Conor McGregor will finally return to the Octagon. He will do so for the first time in three years, dating back to when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier.

RELATED: John Kavanagh reveals that the UFC postponed Conor McGregor’s planned April return

His comeback will come against Michael Chandler. The two have been teasing a fight against one another for well over a year and now, it’s finally coming to fruition.

In a recent interview, John Kavanagh provided an update on how the Irishman’s progress is going ahead of fight night.