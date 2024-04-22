Daniel Cormier: ‘Right place, right time’ for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to be UFC’s first 165lb title fight

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler could make history in more than one way.

McGregor will make his long-awaited UFC return at UFC 303 against Chandler on June 29th. He and Chandler will finally meet in the Octagon after they clashed as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31 last year.

McGregor vs. Chandler is expected to be one of the biggest fights of 2024. McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a leg injury at UFC 264, and Chandler hasn’t competed since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.

During McGregor and Chandler’s hiatus, conversations surrounding weight-cutting and potentially adding new UFC divisions have ramped up. As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t announced any plans to add divisions.

But, Cormier believes that McGregor vs. Chandler should be for a belt and that UFC 303 would be an ideal opportunity to introduce a new weight class.