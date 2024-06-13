Merab Dvalishvili explains how previous KO loss made him a smarter fighter: “I’m not going to chase the finish”

UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili has explained how a previous defeat in the Octagon actually made him smarter as a fighter.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is one of the top bantamweight in the world right now. He’s been able to turn back a parade of top fighters, and now, he looks set to challenge for the UFC belt. When he does, he’ll more than likely be battling current champion Sean O’Malley.

Both men have suffered setbacks in their career and that goes without saying. For Dvalishvili, it’s been a while since he’s been on the wrong end of a result – but he still remembers the lessons it taught him.

During a recent interview, he spoke candidly about a collision he had with Ricky Simon.