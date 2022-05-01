Jake Paul takes aim at Katie Taylor: “The only thing real is you, your team and Eddie talk a lot of s**t”

Jake Paul and Eddie Hearn helped put on the biggest match in female boxing history but there will be no holding hands and singing Kumbaya.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano collided this past Saturday night in a bout that is already etched in history. Taylor and Serrano fought inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Taylor successfully defended her undisputed female lightweight gold against Serrano via split decision in an instant classic.

After the fight, Taylor expressed her belief that Paul has no right to call that bout a robbery. She told DAZN that Jake simply doesn’t know the fight game.

“As far as Jake Paul – this isn’t a game, this is actually a real fight. He’s never been involved in a fight like this and he never will be involved in a fight like this. So this is actually a genuine, real fight and he knows nothing about this.”

Paul represented Serrano under Most Valuable Promotions. Eddie Hearn represented Taylor on behalf of Matchroom Boxing.

Jake went on to remind Katie that he’s a big reason why the Serrano bout even happened.

Katie I appreciate you thanking me for making this fight happen at a level Eddie never could. But the only thing real is you, your team and Eddie talk a lot of shit but can’t back it up. Respect on your legacy. But Amanda Serrano is the greatest female boxer of all time. And New. https://t.co/2q93rHXLCK — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 30, 2022

No matter what you think the outcome should’ve been, one can’t deny that Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano have been written into boxing immortality. Both have said they are open to a rematch.

Hearn told media members that he’d like to make the rematch happen in Ireland. Paul responded by saying that Serrano would take it.