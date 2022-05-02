Charles Oliveira believes Justin Gaethje’s only skill is his KO power: “That’s all he’s got, a hand”

Charles Oliveira doesn’t think highly of Justin Gaethje’s skillset.

Oliveira is looking to defend his lightweight title for the second time in the main event of UFC 274 when he faces Gaethje. It’s an intriguing matchup as Gaethje has nasty KO power, while Oliveira has the skills to submit the American.

The champ recently spoke about the matchup where he suggested Gaethje is just a brawler that only brings KO power to the table. With that, he is confident he remains the champ after Saturday night.

“Justin is a guy who is a brawler, believing in his hands one hundred percent because that’s all he’s got, a hand,” Oliveira said on UFC Countdown. “I have all the advantages over Gaethje. I’m better on my feet, better on the ground, I’m better at wrestling, my mind is better than his, my spirit is better than his. I’m the champion that’s the reality.”

Not only does Charles Oliveira think he is better everywhere than Justin Gaethje, but he is also confident that he will KO ‘The Highlight’. The champ surprised many when he KO’d Michael Chandler and says he can finish Gaethje in a similar fashion to cement his legacy.

“At UFC 274 I’ll grow my legacy I’m going to knock out Justin Gaethje,” Oliveira added.

This is also not the first time Oliveira has talked about striking with Gaethje as he says he can stand and trade with him as much as he wants.

“I’m going as Charles, MMA fighter. People who think, ‘Aah, Charles is going to be desperate to take it to the ground.’ Forget it,” Oliveira said in a video by Brazilian MMA Legends. “In all the times I’ve fought, I’ve never despaired of taking someone to the ground. I’m an MMA fighter. I’m a complete fighter.”

Charles Oliveira is coming off a submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 to defend his lightweight strap for the first time.

Do you think agree with Oliveira?