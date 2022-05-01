Pro fighters react after Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano

One of the biggest boxing matches of the year took place tonight at MSG as Katie Taylor squared off with Amanda Serrano.

Taylor (21-0) was competing for the first time this year tonight at Madison Square Garden. The former Olympic gold medalist was defending her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Meanwhile, Amanda Serrano (41-2-1) had entered tonight’s main event sporting a twenty-eight fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Miriam Gutiérrez.

The ten-round contest surpassed all expectations as Taylor and Serrano went to absolute war inside of the squared circle. Amanda seemed to get the better of the Irish fighter in the early rounds, but Katie stormed back in the final few rounds of the contest. After twenty minutes of thrilling back and forth action the bout went to the judges scorecards for a decision.

Official Result: Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano by split decision (94-96, 97-93, 96-93)

Check out how pro fighters reacted to Katie Taylor defeating Amanda Serrano below:

Respect ladies!!!!!! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 1, 2022

I think Serrano scraped that #TaylorSerrano — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Serrano vs Taylor was fireworks 🎇 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 1, 2022

Nothing but respect to those girls. That was fireworks from round 1. What a fight. #TaylorSerrano — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Post-fight reactions to Katie Taylor defeating Amanda Serrano by split decision:

WOW!💥💥💥 @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters what a fight and what a night for women’s boxing and women’s combat sports! @DAZNBoxing — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) May 1, 2022

Congratulations women’s boxing ! — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 1, 2022

So happy women are headlining #msg but @Serranosisters won that fight ! No disrespect for real ! Nice job ladies ! Great fight ! — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) May 1, 2022

Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️🇮🇪Absolutely incredible boxing!

Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

Massive respect to Katie Taylor!! What a fight!! #TaylorSerrano 🥇 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022

Who the fuck is this jackass in the pink Jimmy saville glasses ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

Check out the highlights from the final moments of Round 10 below:

Are you not entertained? Give me more of this! 🔥 #TaylorSerranopic.twitter.com/howuRuA3VM — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 1, 2022

How did you score tonight’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match? Would you like to see an immediate rematch?