Pro fighters react after Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano

By
Chris Taylor
-
Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano, Boxing

One of the biggest boxing matches of the year took place tonight at MSG as Katie Taylor squared off with Amanda Serrano.

Taylor (21-0) was competing for the first time this year tonight at Madison Square Garden. The former Olympic gold medalist was defending her WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Meanwhile, Amanda Serrano (41-2-1) had entered tonight’s main event sporting a twenty-eight fight winning streak, her latest being a unanimous decision victory over Miriam Gutiérrez.

The ten-round contest surpassed all expectations as Taylor and Serrano went to absolute war inside of the squared circle. Amanda seemed to get the better of the Irish fighter in the early rounds, but Katie stormed back in the final few rounds of the contest. After twenty minutes of thrilling back and forth action the bout went to the judges scorecards for a decision.

Official Result: Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano by split decision (94-96, 97-93, 96-93)

Check out how pro fighters reacted to Katie Taylor defeating Amanda Serrano below:

Post-fight reactions to Katie Taylor defeating Amanda Serrano by split decision:

Check out the highlights from the final moments of Round 10 below:

How did you score tonight’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano boxing match? Would you like to see an immediate rematch?

