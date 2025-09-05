Terence Crawford doubts Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis will be a ‘real fight’

Terence Crawford finds it hard to believe that Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis will be a legit fight.

Paul vs. “Tank” has been announced for an event on the Netflix streaming service on Nov. 14. It’s another lucrative Paul fight, but things are a bit different this go-around. “The Problem Child” is facing a top boxer in his prime, but the weight difference is massive. Paul has said he must make 195 pounds for the bout against “Tank,” who regularly competes in the 135-pound division.

Appearing on the “Full Send” podcast, Crawford said things can be entertaining if both men decide to go at it pro wrestling style (via MMAJunkie).

“I have no reaction,” Crawford said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with an 135-pounder going up against a 200-pounder, you know. If it’s scripted, then it’s going to be good for them and for the fans to watch.”

Ultimately, Crawford isn’t exactly convinced that Paul and Davis will have a legitimate boxing match.

“I think it’s not a real fight,” Crawford said. “It can’t be a real fight because they’re not on the same weight so it be more of an exhibition. … I think they’re going to go in there and spar. I don’t think it’s going to be, ‘You try to go kill me, and I’m trying to kill you.’ It’s like, ‘Let’s go in there and get this money.’ It’s more of a business tactic than anything.”

Crawford will collide with Canelo Alvarez in a super fight on Sept. 13. Crawford will look to win undisputed super middleweight gold, which would keep his undefeated record intact. It would also add to “Bud’s” Hall of Fame resume if he can defeat a living legend in Alvarez.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on Crawford’s title shot against Alvarez, and Paul vs. Davis.