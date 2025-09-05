Terence Crawford doubts Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis will be a ‘real fight’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 5, 2025

Terence Crawford finds it hard to believe that Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis will be a legit fight.

Terence Crawford press conference

Paul vs. “Tank” has been announced for an event on the Netflix streaming service on Nov. 14. It’s another lucrative Paul fight, but things are a bit different this go-around. “The Problem Child” is facing a top boxer in his prime, but the weight difference is massive. Paul has said he must make 195 pounds for the bout against “Tank,” who regularly competes in the 135-pound division.

Appearing on the “Full Send” podcast, Crawford said things can be entertaining if both men decide to go at it pro wrestling style (via MMAJunkie).

“I have no reaction,” Crawford said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with an 135-pounder going up against a 200-pounder, you know. If it’s scripted, then it’s going to be good for them and for the fans to watch.”

Ultimately, Crawford isn’t exactly convinced that Paul and Davis will have a legitimate boxing match.

“I think it’s not a real fight,” Crawford said. “It can’t be a real fight because they’re not on the same weight so it be more of an exhibition. … I think they’re going to go in there and spar. I don’t think it’s going to be, ‘You try to go kill me, and I’m trying to kill you.’ It’s like, ‘Let’s go in there and get this money.’ It’s more of a business tactic than anything.”

Crawford will collide with Canelo Alvarez in a super fight on Sept. 13. Crawford will look to win undisputed super middleweight gold, which would keep his undefeated record intact. It would also add to “Bud’s” Hall of Fame resume if he can defeat a living legend in Alvarez.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on Crawford’s title shot against Alvarez, and Paul vs. Davis.

Related

Floyd Mayweather Jr. enters the ring, opposite Mike Tyson at the weigh-in for his fight against Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Mike Tyson announced for shocking all-legends boxing exhibition

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2025
Terence Crawford appears at a pre-fight press conference for his fight against Canelo Alvarez
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford makes head-scratching pick for best boxer in the UFC

Curtis Calhoun - September 4, 2025

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford made a controversial pick for the UFC’s best boxer.

Tony Ferguson vs. Salt Papi
Tony Ferguson

Salt Papi says fans were 'robbed' during Tony Ferguson fight at Misfits Boxing 22 due to 'biased' referee

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 3, 2025

Salt Papi is not happy about the referee stoppage during his boxing match with Tony Ferguson.

Tom Aspinall, UFC, Jon Jones, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's father leaves door open for possible boxing match

Harry Kettle - September 2, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father believes his son could go down the route of trying to secure a big boxing match in the future.

Luke Rockhold, Darren Till, KO, Misfits 22, Pros react, Boxing
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis reveals excitement over Luke Rockhold's knockout loss

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025

Dillon Danis has made it clear that he was pretty happy to see Luke Rockhold get knocked out at Misfits Boxing 22.

Tony Ferguson says pressure is off after breaking losing streak at Misfits Boxing 22

Harry Kettle - September 1, 2025
Tony Ferguson celebrates Misfits Boxing 22
Josh Thomson

Former UFC star mulls possible Tony Ferguson rematch following Misfits Boxing 22

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Could Tony Ferguson be meeting an old foe he first stared across from 10 years ago?

Darren Till Misfits Boxing 22
Darren Till

Darren Till won't bother calling out Jake Paul following KO win at Misfits Boxing 22

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 31, 2025

Fresh off a sensational KO win at Misfits Boxing 22, Darren Till won’t be calling out Jake Paul.

Luke Rockhold, Darren Till, KO, Misfits 22, Pros react, Boxing
Darren Till

Pros react after Darren Till brutally KO's Luke Rockhold at Misfits 22

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

Today’s Misfits 22 event was headlined by a bridgerweight boxing match between former UFC stars Luke Rockhold and Darren Till.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits 22, Results, Boxing
Darren Till

Misfits 22 Results: Darren Till KO's Luke Rockhold (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 30, 2025

We have you covered for all of today’s Misfits 22 results, including the bridgerweight main event between Luke Rockhold and Darren Till.