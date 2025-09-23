‘Boxing is a joke’…Fight fans fume at Jake Paul/Gervonta Davis size difference in viral first faceoff

By Curtis Calhoun - September 22, 2025
Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis’ first pre-fight faceoff left many boxing fans perplexed by their ridiculous size difference.

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis and the polarizing Jake Paul are less than two months away from squaring off in one of the biggest fights of the year in the ring. This will mark Paul’s second fight since defeating Mike Tyson last year, and comes after dismantling Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. earlier in 2025.

Davis will move up 60 pounds to fight Paul at a 195-pound catchweight on November 14th in Miami. The fight was dismissed by Atlanta State Athletic Commission officials last week, leading Most Valuable Promotions to reschedule the bout in Florida.

One of the biggest talking points of Paul vs. Davis is the significant size difference between the two combatants. Davis has competed at 135 pounds for the majority of his career, while Paul has fought at heavyweight and cruiserweight during his time in the ring.

That difference was especially evident at Monday’s first Paul vs. Davis press conference.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis’s first faceoff leaves boxing fans perplexed

After Paul and Davis came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their fight, combat sports fans weren’t having it on social media.

“We’re living in a simulation,” one fan wrote on X.

“Boxing is a joke,” another said.

“Tank just doing it for the bag lmao.”

“How is he not embarrassed?”

“Bro the size difference is insane.”

“Nobody is hyped for this fraudulent event.”

“These kind of fights is what has ruined boxing.”

“Jeez I like Jake but this is ridiculous.”

“What a s— show!”

“This dude is a embarrassment to all of combat sports and he deserves his a– whooped.”

“Tank don’t even wanna be there!”

“Jake might actually kill that child.”

“We are deada– living in a fantasy world.”

Davis is the latest head-scratching opponent selection that Paul and his team have made during his polarizing boxing career. The majority of his boxing opponents have been MMA standouts, including former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

UFC CEO Dana White recently criticized Paul for fighting opponents at a different experience level and/or size discrepancy during his career. As of this writing, Paul hasn’t responded to White’s remarks.

