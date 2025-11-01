Report: Jake Paul’s team preparing to replace Gervonta Davis fight amidst ‘Tank’s latest legal issues

Jake Paul’s team is reportedly exploring replacement opponents in place of Gervonta Davis.

As of this writing, Jake Paul and longtime boxing champion Gervonta Davis are set to square off on November 14th in Miami at the Kaseya Center. The fight marks the toughest on-paper test of Paul’s career after recent wins over heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson and former titleholder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

With the fight just two weeks away, the hype has swirled surrounding Paul vs. Davis. But Davis’s recent legal troubles are reportedly putting the high-profile fight in serious jeopardy.

On October 27th, Davis allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend, threatening to ‘choke and kill her’. A civil lawsuit was filed on Friday after the victim opted to pursue damages instead of prosecuting Davis.

Report: Gervonta Davis domestic violence allegations are putting Jake Paul fight in limbo

According to Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Mannix, Paul and his team are exploring potential replacement opponents for the November 14th event amidst Davis’s potential civil trial. As of this writing, no names have been reported as potential opponents for Paul.

Davis hasn’t fought since a draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March. A rematch was widely expected to take place later this year before Davis opted to pursue Paul instead of running it back with Roach.

Before the draw, Davis won each of his previous 30 professional fights, including victories over Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero.

Davis was taken into custody in July after a separate incident with one of his former girlfriends in Miami Beach. Davis was arrested on a battery charge, before the charge was dropped weeks later after the victim declined to prosecute him.

As of this writing, Paul vs. Davis remains on for November 14th, but things could get murky in the coming days. This is a developing story, and we’ll update you with new information as it’s made available.