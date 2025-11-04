Jake Paul slams Gervonta Davis after boxing superfight falls through

By Harry Kettle - November 4, 2025
Jake Paul speaks in an interview after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., opposite Gervonta Davis punching Lamont Roach Jr.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has gone after Gervonta Davis after their planned boxing showdown fell apart.

Following his most recent run-in with the law, Gervonta Davis has been pulled from his scheduled bout against Jake Paul. While many fans weren’t overly excited about the idea in the first place, there was certainly some intrigue behind the contest. Alas, ‘The Problem Child’ and his team had been preparing for this eventuality, and it’s happened.

RELATED: Report: Boxing legend tabbed to potentially replace Gervonta Davis showdown vs. Jake Paul

Paul is known for putting on strange fights on big stages, as exemplified by his showdown with Mike Tyson. Now, though, he will shift his focus to whatever is next, and he appears determined to still compete in some form in 2025.

In a recent tweet, Paul didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on Gervonta Davis.

 

Paul blasts Davis after fight falls through

“Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit.

“I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power.

“I hope you people moving forward look beyond his fake streetwear pieces “SWAG” and search for something deeper to be a fan of.”

“As for me it’s on to the next one as always. Anyone. Anytime. Any place.

– Jake”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Gervonta Davis Jake Paul

Related

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou "was so confused" by Jake Paul's fight offer: "Don’t disrespect me like that"

Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025
Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference
Boxing News

Report: Boxing legend tabbed to potentially replace Gervonta Davis showdown vs. Jake Paul

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025

Gervonta Davis is expected to withdraw from his upcoming fight against Jake Paul amidst his recent legal troubles, according to multiple reports.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

UFC legend scoffs at report claiming Jake Paul vs. Francis Ngannou is being explored

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025

A UFC Hall of Famer isn’t buying into the possibility of Jake Paul vs. Francis Ngannou.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis face off at a pre-fight press conference
Gervonta Davis

Report: Jake Paul's team preparing to replace Gervonta Davis fight amidst 'Tank's latest legal issues

Curtis Calhoun - October 31, 2025

Jake Paul’s team is reportedly exploring replacement opponents in place of Gervonta Davis.

Andrew Tate attends UFC 313 in Las Vegas
Boxing News

Andrew Tate set to fight for the Misfits Boxing heavyweight title in long-awaited debut

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

Andrew Tate will make his Misfits debut on December 20th in Dubai against a prominent TV personality.

Andrei Arlovski enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 303 in Las Vegas

Andrei Arlovski booked for professional boxing debut on upcoming Misfits Boxing card

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas in 2015
Floyd Mayweather

Report: Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 in the works for 2026 Netflix event

Curtis Calhoun - October 27, 2025

Boxing fans are close to seeing Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao run it back in the ring next year.

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference
Boxing News

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis undercard gets surprising trilogy bout between two ex-UFC names

Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 16, 2025

A trilogy bout has been added to the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta ‘Tank” Davis, and it’s sure to surprise many.

Paulie Malignaggi appears at an Ultimate Boxxer press conference
UFC

Boxing legend Paulie Malignaggi mocks MMA fans as 'not that intelligent' in latest dig at rival sport

Curtis Calhoun - October 14, 2025

Paulie Malignaggi didn’t hold back in expressing his opinion on Mixed Martial Arts fans.

Jake Paul appears at a press conference, opposite Arturo Gatti Jr.
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares emotional tribute to Arturo Gatti Jr. after promising boxer's tragic death

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2025

Jake Paul and many boxing stars are mourning the tragic death of Arturo Gatti Jr.