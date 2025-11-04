Jake Paul slams Gervonta Davis after boxing superfight falls through

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has gone after Gervonta Davis after their planned boxing showdown fell apart.

Following his most recent run-in with the law, Gervonta Davis has been pulled from his scheduled bout against Jake Paul. While many fans weren’t overly excited about the idea in the first place, there was certainly some intrigue behind the contest. Alas, ‘The Problem Child’ and his team had been preparing for this eventuality, and it’s happened.

Paul is known for putting on strange fights on big stages, as exemplified by his showdown with Mike Tyson. Now, though, he will shift his focus to whatever is next, and he appears determined to still compete in some form in 2025.

In a recent tweet, Paul didn’t hold back when giving his thoughts on Gervonta Davis.

Paul blasts Davis after fight falls through

“Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage. Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit.

“I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight. Sacrificing time with loved ones and kids just for this fool to lose his unintelligent mind again. It’s scary that devilish men like this can rise to the top of culture and sports, including in positions of power.

“I hope you people moving forward look beyond his fake streetwear pieces “SWAG” and search for something deeper to be a fan of.”

“As for me it’s on to the next one as always. Anyone. Anytime. Any place.

– Jake”