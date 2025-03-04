Logan Paul and CM Punk collide at dramatic WWE Elimination Chamber event

By Harry Kettle - March 3, 2025

Logan Paul and former UFC star CM Punk went to war at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in a fascinating encounter.

Logan Paul

As we know, Logan Paul has been enjoying his time as a WWE superstar. He’s been flourishing in a way that has surprised many, with a lot of fans being taken aback by how naturally he’s taken to the business. Alongside that, CM Punk, a former UFC fighter and WWE champion, has also returned to the business.

RELATED: Logan Paul shares his side of recent run-in with Conor McGregor: “He was cracked out!”

Following a heated promo between the two last week, Paul and Punk both took part in the men’s Elimination Chamber match last weekend. It was an intriguing affair, but in the end, John Cena was the one who had his hand raised – before he eventually turned heel in one of the most shocking moments in the history of professional wrestling.

Prior to that, though, Paul and Punk collided, and it was the UFC veteran who got the job done.

THANK YOU, CM PUNK!!!
BYE-BYE, LOGAN!!! #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/7zjbfUrmDO

— (@WrestlingCovers) March 2, 2025

Punk gets the better of Paul

Punk managed to nail Paul with the GTS, and from there, he got the pinfall victory. Now, Logan will be heading in a different direction for WrestleMania 41, and the same is true for Punk.

Beyond that, a lot of fans have questioned whether ‘The Maverick’ is still in talks for a boxing showdown with Conor McGregor. While it’s a possibility, something tells us it isn’t at the forefront of his mind right now.

What would you like to see Logan Paul do next? Are you excited by his current run in WWE? What did you make of CM Punk’s tenure with UFC? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

