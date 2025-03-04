Logan Paul and CM Punk collide at dramatic WWE Elimination Chamber event

Logan Paul and former UFC star CM Punk went to war at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in a fascinating encounter.

As we know, Logan Paul has been enjoying his time as a WWE superstar. He’s been flourishing in a way that has surprised many, with a lot of fans being taken aback by how naturally he’s taken to the business. Alongside that, CM Punk, a former UFC fighter and WWE champion, has also returned to the business.

Following a heated promo between the two last week, Paul and Punk both took part in the men’s Elimination Chamber match last weekend. It was an intriguing affair, but in the end, John Cena was the one who had his hand raised – before he eventually turned heel in one of the most shocking moments in the history of professional wrestling.

Prior to that, though, Paul and Punk collided, and it was the UFC veteran who got the job done.