Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight moved to Florida after Georgia commission labels bout ‘dumbest thing I’ve ever heard’

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis will no longer take place in Georgia due to strong opposition from the state’s athletic commission to sanction the fight.

Jake Paul and longtime boxing champion Gervonta Davis are scheduled to square off on November 14th at a location that was to be announced. As of this writing, it’s uncertain if the fight will be a professional bout or an exhibition, due to the significant weight difference between the two boxers.

In the meantime, one potential venue for Paul vs. Davis was eliminated earlier this week. The fight was advertised to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, before the state’s athletic commission swiftly shut down hosting the event.

Georgia Athletic Commission chairman Rick Thompson explained Atlanta’s disinterest in the fight in explicit terms.



“This is the dumbest s*** I’ve ever heard,’’ Thompson told MMA Junkie. “It’s a money grabber, and I’m not OK with that.’’

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis set to take place at Kaseya Center in Miami

Hours after the news broke that Atlanta would not host Paul vs. Davis, Most Valuable Promotions announced that the fight will now take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The event will be broadcast live on Netflix.

Davis has been a longtime boxing target of Paul’s, dating back to the aftermath of the latter’s win over Ben Askren in 2021. Davis hasn’t competed since a controversial majority draw against Lamont Roach Jr. in March.

Paul most recently defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision in June. The polarizing influencer/boxer has won six consecutive fights since his first professional loss to Tommy Fury in 2023.

The rest of the Paul vs. Davis card is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Amanda Serrano, Paul’s teammate, could potentially return at the event after her most recent defeat to Katie Taylor.

The fight wraps up an eventful year in boxing, featuring Terence Crawford’s recent win over Canelo Alvarez last weekend.