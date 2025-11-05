Boxing champion explains issue with Jake Paul pulling Gervonta Davis fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 5, 2025
Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis

A decorated multi-division world boxing champion has a gripe with Jake Paul’s reasoning for yanking the Gervonta “Tank” Davis fight.

Amid a civil lawsuit against Davis, Paul and Most Valuable Promotions announced that the “Tank” fight will no longer be taking place. Paul’s team has reportedly explored several options, including a rematch with Nate Diaz. At this time, Paul’s new opponent hasn’t been made official.

During a recent live space stream on X, Claressa Shields revealed her problem with Paul’s logic in putting a halt to the Davis bout (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I have a few things to say about that,” Shields said. “One: I will say this, I’m not going to say I 100 percent agree with what Jake said, but I will say is that we all knew Tank’s background with domestic violence before his fight got made. Before any of his fights get made, we already know he’s got some issues with this. This is not his first, second, or even third time with something like this coming out or whatever the case may be. Now, he’s been arrested for it, but he hasn’t done jail time for it, but we all know he has his struggles with this. So I don’t know why he brings it up as if Jake didn’t know this about him already, that’s one thing I don’t like.

“Secondly, to say he’s the most vile human being and blah, blah. None of this was being said until this stuff came out. I just think they just be karma for some people. It just be karma, that’s all.”

Shields went on to say that she ultimately isn’t surprised that the bout is off. What surprises her more is the fact that Paul hasn’t already officially found himself a new opponent, although Diaz is claiming he has accepted the fight.

Boxing News Claressa Shields Gervonta Davis Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou side-by-side

UFC star questions why Francis Ngannou turned down Jake Paul fight offer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 5, 2025
Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul praises Nate Diaz after rumors of short notice rematch emerge

Harry Kettle - November 5, 2025

Jake Paul has praised Nate Diaz, with the latter suggesting that he has opted to face the YouTuber in a short-notice rematch.

Junior dos Santos
Junior dos Santos

Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos calls to replace Gervonta Davis to box Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is hoping to face Jake Paul next time out.

Jake Paul speaks in an interview after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., opposite Gervonta Davis punching Lamont Roach Jr.
Gervonta Davis

Jake Paul slams Gervonta Davis after boxing superfight falls through

Harry Kettle - November 4, 2025

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has gone after Gervonta Davis after their planned boxing showdown fell apart.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou "was so confused" by Jake Paul's fight offer: "Don’t disrespect me like that"

Dylan Bowker - November 3, 2025

Francis Ngannou recently weighed in on some recent reports centred on him potentially taking on a fight with Jake Paul in less than two weeks’ time.

Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference

Report: Boxing legend tabbed to potentially replace Gervonta Davis showdown vs. Jake Paul

Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025
Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

UFC legend scoffs at report claiming Jake Paul vs. Francis Ngannou is being explored

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 3, 2025

A UFC Hall of Famer isn’t buying into the possibility of Jake Paul vs. Francis Ngannou.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis face off at a pre-fight press conference
Gervonta Davis

Report: Jake Paul's team preparing to replace Gervonta Davis fight amidst 'Tank's latest legal issues

Curtis Calhoun - October 31, 2025

Jake Paul’s team is reportedly exploring replacement opponents in place of Gervonta Davis.

Andrew Tate attends UFC 313 in Las Vegas
Boxing News

Andrew Tate set to fight for the Misfits Boxing heavyweight title in long-awaited debut

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025

Andrew Tate will make his Misfits debut on December 20th in Dubai against a prominent TV personality.

Andrei Arlovski enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 303 in Las Vegas
Boxing News

Andrei Arlovski booked for professional boxing debut on upcoming Misfits Boxing card

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

46-year-old Andrei Arlovski isn’t slowing down anytime soon as he’s set to headline an upcoming Misfits Boxing card.