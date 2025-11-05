Boxing champion explains issue with Jake Paul pulling Gervonta Davis fight

A decorated multi-division world boxing champion has a gripe with Jake Paul’s reasoning for yanking the Gervonta “Tank” Davis fight.

Amid a civil lawsuit against Davis, Paul and Most Valuable Promotions announced that the “Tank” fight will no longer be taking place. Paul’s team has reportedly explored several options, including a rematch with Nate Diaz. At this time, Paul’s new opponent hasn’t been made official.

During a recent live space stream on X, Claressa Shields revealed her problem with Paul’s logic in putting a halt to the Davis bout (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I have a few things to say about that,” Shields said. “One: I will say this, I’m not going to say I 100 percent agree with what Jake said, but I will say is that we all knew Tank’s background with domestic violence before his fight got made. Before any of his fights get made, we already know he’s got some issues with this. This is not his first, second, or even third time with something like this coming out or whatever the case may be. Now, he’s been arrested for it, but he hasn’t done jail time for it, but we all know he has his struggles with this. So I don’t know why he brings it up as if Jake didn’t know this about him already, that’s one thing I don’t like.

“Secondly, to say he’s the most vile human being and blah, blah. None of this was being said until this stuff came out. I just think they just be karma for some people. It just be karma, that’s all.”

Shields went on to say that she ultimately isn’t surprised that the bout is off. What surprises her more is the fact that Paul hasn’t already officially found himself a new opponent, although Diaz is claiming he has accepted the fight.