Report: Boxing legend tabbed to potentially replace Gervonta Davis showdown vs. Jake Paul

By Curtis Calhoun - November 3, 2025
Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul face off after a pre-fight press conference

Gervonta Davis is expected to withdraw from his upcoming fight against Jake Paul amidst his recent legal troubles, according to multiple reports.

WBA lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis was scheduled to clash against polarizing star Jake Paul on November 14th in Miami. But just weeks before the fight, Davis was involved in a civil lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, alleging multiple violent incidents and kidnapping.

The victim has sought damages against Davis instead of criminal prosecution, similar to a separate incident earlier this summer involving the controversial fighter. Davis hasn’t publicly commented on his ongoing legal battles.

On Friday, it was reported that Davis vs. Paul was in serious jeopardy due to Davis’s latest legal issues. Just hours later, Paul and his team are preparing not only to reschedule the November 14th event, but to move on from the Davis fight entirely in favor of other lucrative options.

Andre Ward is reportedly a top option to replace Gervonta Davis against Jake Paul


As first reported by The Ring‘s Mike Coppinger, Boxing Hall of Famer Andre Ward has been approached by Paul’s team to fight the polarizing star later this month. Ward hasn’t fought professionally since knocking out Sergey Kovalev in June 2017.

In addition to Ward, former UFC superstars Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou are reportedly being explored as potential options to fight Paul. Paul defeated Diaz by unanimous decision in the latter’s boxing debut in 2023.

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, a longtime Paul critic, recently scoffed at the idea of Paul facing Ngannou in the ring. Ngannou is still searching for his first boxing win, and he and Paul are business partners with the Professional Fighters League.

As of this writing, Paul vs. Davis remains in serious jeopardy as Paul’s team explores alternate options for his boxing return. We’ll keep you updated on this developing story as it evolves.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Andre Ward Boxing News Gervonta Davis Jake Paul

