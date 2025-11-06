Gervonta Davis’s coach blames Jake Paul for fight cancelation despite boxer’s latest legal issues

Coach Kenny Ellis blamed Jake Paul for the Gervonta Davis fight cancellation in a since-deleted social media post.

Boxing lost one of its most anticipated fights of the year as the upcoming bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis was cancelled earlier this week. According to Paul and his team, Davis’s ongoing legal troubles, most notably new domestic violence allegations, forced them to scratch the event.

Paul is now looking for a replacement opponent for a different date and venue. Several names, including former UFC champion Junior dos Santos, are in the mix to fight Paul.

As for what’s next for Davis, he faces a hefty civil lawsuit alleging multiple incidents of domestic violence. Many fans blamed Davis for the fight’s cancellation.

However, Davis’s coach blames Paul, rather than his protege, for the event falling apart.

Gervonta Davis’s coach blames Jake Paul for fight cancellation

In a since-deleted Instagram story, Davis’s coach Kenny Ellis accused Paul of lying about the fight’s cancellation.

“Netflix did not pull the fight so don’t blame [the] Gervonta Davis accusations,” Ellis said.

“Jake Paul has a far worse track record. He backed out. He said he was scared out of his own mouth. Two weeks from the fight, Jake’s contract weight is 195 lbs. I bet he’s nowhere near fight weight.

“So many games are being played.”

Just hours after the story was posted, Ellis wiped the message from his Instagram account.

Paul hasn’t fought since defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. earlier this year, following a win over heavyweight legend Mike Tyson last year. He recently teased a full-time move to the heavyweight division, despite recently entering the cruiserweight rankings.

Davis hasn’t competed since a controversial draw against Lamont Roach Jr. earlier this year. He initially teased retirement, but then pivoted on that stance when the Paul fight talks began.